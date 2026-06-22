https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/vance-says-negotiations-held-over-weekend-to-end-conflict-with-iran-made-great-progress-1124342115.html

Vance Says Negotiations Held Over Weekend to End Conflict With Iran Made Great Progress

Vance Says Negotiations Held Over Weekend to End Conflict With Iran Made Great Progress

Sputnik International

Negotiations between the United States and Iran held over weekend to end the conflict with Tehran have made great progress, US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday.

2026-06-22T11:27+0000

2026-06-22T11:27+0000

2026-06-22T11:34+0000

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"Yesterday was a very, very good day. We made a lot of good progress," Vance told reporters in Switzerland. The United States and Iran have reached an agreement on the return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Iran, the official said, adding that the sides have also laid a solid foundation for agreeing on the final peace deal. Representatives of Iran did not leave the negotiating platform in Switzerland, contrary to public statements about their readiness to take such a step, Vance said. The United States considered the possibility of unfreezing Iranian funds, but wants to be sure that they will not be used to support terrorism, Vance said."We wanted to make sure that we set up a process where if, if we ever unfreeze Iranian assets, we can ensure that those, that that money, that Iranian money goes to help the people of Iran and not to fund terrorism. So, Jared Kushner actually came up with a very interesting solution with the Qataris, where basically, again, if there is any frozen Iranian assets that are unfrozen, then we have approval over that process. The Qataris have approval over that process, and then the money would actually go to buy American soy, American corn, and American wheat for the benefit of the Iranian people," Vance told reporters in Switzerland.The United States has also created a mechanism to prevent escalation between Israel, Lebanon and Hezbollah, Vance said.The United States does not rule out that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors may arrive in Iran on June 22 or another day this week, JD Vance said."I expect that will happen at the minimum this week, but we think even some of those conversations with the inspectors and with the IAEA could happen as soon as today," Vance told reporters in Switzerland.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/us-iran-talks-day-1-conclude-with-agreement-on-60day-roadmap-1124340681.html

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