https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/lebanese-president-discusses-with-us-vice-president-lebanon-israel-ceasefire-1124343031.html

Lebanese President Discusses With US Vice President Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire

Lebanese President Discusses With US Vice President Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire

Sputnik International

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has held a phone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance to discuss efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime between Lebanon and Israel and to end military escalation, the Lebanese presidential office said on Monday.

2026-06-22T13:36+0000

2026-06-22T13:36+0000

2026-06-22T13:36+0000

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"The conversation discussed efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime in Lebanon, halt the Israeli military escalation and explore the steps that need to be taken in this direction, including the possible creation of a special group for this purpose," the office said on the social media. On June 19, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, which takes effect at 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on June 19. In the same day, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik that Israel kept carrying out strikes on southern Lebanon regardless of reports on the ceasefire regime. On Sunday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said that the ceasefire with the Hezbollah was fragile and called on the military to be ready to resume hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-to-discuss-irans-nuclear-program-lebanon-ceasefire-at-talks-in-switzerland--vance-1124337279.html

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middle east, jd vance, lebanon, israel, hezbollah, ceasefire