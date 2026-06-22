https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/lebanese-president-discusses-with-us-vice-president-lebanon-israel-ceasefire-1124343031.html
Lebanese President Discusses With US Vice President Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
Lebanese President Discusses With US Vice President Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
Sputnik International
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has held a phone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance to discuss efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime between Lebanon and Israel and to end military escalation, the Lebanese presidential office said on Monday.
2026-06-22T13:36+0000
2026-06-22T13:36+0000
2026-06-22T13:36+0000
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"The conversation discussed efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime in Lebanon, halt the Israeli military escalation and explore the steps that need to be taken in this direction, including the possible creation of a special group for this purpose," the office said on the social media. On June 19, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, which takes effect at 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on June 19. In the same day, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik that Israel kept carrying out strikes on southern Lebanon regardless of reports on the ceasefire regime. On Sunday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said that the ceasefire with the Hezbollah was fragile and called on the military to be ready to resume hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-to-discuss-irans-nuclear-program-lebanon-ceasefire-at-talks-in-switzerland--vance-1124337279.html
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middle east, jd vance, lebanon, israel, hezbollah, ceasefire
middle east, jd vance, lebanon, israel, hezbollah, ceasefire
Lebanese President Discusses With US Vice President Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has held a phone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance to discuss efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime between Lebanon and Israel and to end military escalation, the Lebanese presidential office said on Monday.
"The conversation discussed efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime in Lebanon, halt the Israeli military escalation and explore the steps that need to be taken in this direction, including the possible creation of a special group for this purpose," the office said on the social media.
On June 19, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, which takes effect at 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on June 19. In the same day, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik that Israel kept carrying out strikes on southern Lebanon regardless of reports on the ceasefire regime.
On Sunday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said that the ceasefire with the Hezbollah was fragile and called on the military to be ready to resume hostilities.