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Lebanese President Discusses With US Vice President Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
Lebanese President Discusses With US Vice President Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
Sputnik International
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has held a phone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance to discuss efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime between Lebanon and Israel and to end military escalation, the Lebanese presidential office said on Monday.
2026-06-22T13:36+0000
2026-06-22T13:36+0000
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"The conversation discussed efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime in Lebanon, halt the Israeli military escalation and explore the steps that need to be taken in this direction, including the possible creation of a special group for this purpose," the office said on the social media. On June 19, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, which takes effect at 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on June 19. In the same day, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik that Israel kept carrying out strikes on southern Lebanon regardless of reports on the ceasefire regime. On Sunday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said that the ceasefire with the Hezbollah was fragile and called on the military to be ready to resume hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-to-discuss-irans-nuclear-program-lebanon-ceasefire-at-talks-in-switzerland--vance-1124337279.html
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Lebanese President Discusses With US Vice President Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire

13:36 GMT 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarAssem Abdallah reacts as he enters his friend apartment destroyed in a Israeli airstrike in Kfar Roumman, southern Lebanon, Friday, April 17, 2026, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Assem Abdallah reacts as he enters his friend apartment destroyed in a Israeli airstrike in Kfar Roumman, southern Lebanon, Friday, April 17, 2026, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has held a phone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance to discuss efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime between Lebanon and Israel and to end military escalation, the Lebanese presidential office said on Monday.
"The conversation discussed efforts to solidify the ceasefire regime in Lebanon, halt the Israeli military escalation and explore the steps that need to be taken in this direction, including the possible creation of a special group for this purpose," the office said on the social media.
On June 19, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, which takes effect at 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on June 19. In the same day, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik that Israel kept carrying out strikes on southern Lebanon regardless of reports on the ceasefire regime.
On Sunday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said that the ceasefire with the Hezbollah was fragile and called on the military to be ready to resume hostilities.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program, Lebanon Ceasefire at Talks in Switzerland – Vance
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