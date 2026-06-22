https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/nato-eu-preparing-for-clash-with-russia-around-2030---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1124341159.html

NATO-EU Locking Sights on War With Russia by 2030, Russian Diplomat Forewarns

NATO-EU Locking Sights on War With Russia by 2030, Russian Diplomat Forewarns

Sputnik International

Russia assumes that NATO and European Union countries are preparing for a military clash with Moscow around 2030, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

2026-06-22T07:18+0000

2026-06-22T07:18+0000

2026-06-22T09:17+0000

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"We proceed from the premise that they [NATO and EU countries] are really preparing for a military clash with Russia sometime around 2030," Grushko told Russian media.Earlier, Russia's Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said Russia harbors no plans to attack NATO or EU countries and is not preparing for a conflict with the West, which constantly insists on the need for a strategic defeat of Russia and whose weapons are killing Russian civilians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-deterring-ukraine-nato--foreign-ministry-1124307206.html

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