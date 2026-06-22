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NATO-EU Locking Sights on War With Russia by 2030, Russian Diplomat Forewarns
NATO-EU Locking Sights on War With Russia by 2030, Russian Diplomat Forewarns
Sputnik International
Russia assumes that NATO and European Union countries are preparing for a military clash with Moscow around 2030, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
2026-06-22T07:18+0000
2026-06-22T09:17+0000
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"We proceed from the premise that they [NATO and EU countries] are really preparing for a military clash with Russia sometime around 2030," Grushko told Russian media.Earlier, Russia's Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said Russia harbors no plans to attack NATO or EU countries and is not preparing for a conflict with the West, which constantly insists on the need for a strategic defeat of Russia and whose weapons are killing Russian civilians.
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NATO-EU Locking Sights on War With Russia by 2030, Russian Diplomat Forewarns

07:18 GMT 22.06.2026 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 22.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo
A Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia assumes that NATO and European Union countries are preparing for a military clash with Moscow around 2030, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
"We proceed from the premise that they [NATO and EU countries] are really preparing for a military clash with Russia sometime around 2030," Grushko told Russian media.
Earlier, Russia's Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said Russia harbors no plans to attack NATO or EU countries and is not preparing for a conflict with the West, which constantly insists on the need for a strategic defeat of Russia and whose weapons are killing Russian civilians.
From May 19 to 21, Russian forces conducted exercises to prepare and deploy nuclear units at full combat readiness, including joint operations with nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
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Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Deterring Ukraine, NATO – Foreign Ministry
13 June, 16:04 GMT
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