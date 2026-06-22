https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/pakistan-at-the-center-of-us-iran-peace-talks-in-switzerland-1124343498.html

Pakistan at the Center of US-Iran Peace Talks in Switzerland

Pakistan at the Center of US-Iran Peace Talks in Switzerland

Sputnik International

The first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland is now complete. The takeaways: a joint statement, a coordinated roadmap, and a clear division of roles. Pakistan served as the lead mediator, with Qatar in a supporting capacity. Meanwhile, the R-4 nations met in Cairo to consolidate regional backing for the deal.

2026-06-22T14:49+0000

2026-06-22T14:49+0000

2026-06-22T16:22+0000

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The first round of US-Iranian talks mediated by Pakistan has wrapped up in Switzerland with significant breakthroughs.Pakistan and fellow mediator Qatar issued a joint statement on progress.Pakistani and Qatari Role Former Pakistani Ambassador to the UAE, Libya, and High Commissioner to Malta Dr. Jamil Khan, now an adjunct professor at Karachi University, stressed that Pakistan is the lead mediator while Qatar plays a supporting role. That shows Pakistan's diplomatic weight and credibility in the complex talks between the US and Iran.Pakistani DiplomacyKhan highlighted the intensive diplomatic groundwork laid by Islamabad.Pakistan worked tirelessly for almost four months on back-and-forth dialogue and the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran.US Vice President JD Vance said he had spoken with Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir more than with anyone else over the past three months.The ambassador noted that Pakistan's status as a middle power and a nuclear-armed state gives it an advantage in mediation.The R-4 Group: Regional Champions UniteForeign ministers of the "Regional Four" (R-4) group of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt met in Cairo on the same day as the talks in Switzerland.The R-4 group was set up in March to bring together the diplomatic weight of four key Islamic nations.The bloc champions "regional ownership" of peace efforts. With Pakistan instrumental in brokering the Islamabad framework, the R-4 now acts as a consensus-building bloc to ensure the deal's success.Oversight and GuaranteesKhan said Pakistan takes responsibility for overseeing Iranian compliance in any deal, particularly on uranium enrichment.But until a final deal is struck—which can only happen after technical teams complete their work—no concrete guarantees can be given yet.Iran has agreed to give International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors access to its nuclear sites.The IAEA, which monitors over 1,300 nuclear facilities worldwide, will check compliance while Pakistan, as mediator, will be responsible for monitoring the process.Looking AheadThe success of the first round of talks and the efforts of Pakistan, Qatar, and the R-4 group show growing diplomatic momentum.All eyes are now on the technical teams tasked with finalizing what could become a landmark deal—with Pakistan firmly at the center.

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