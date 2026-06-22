https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/rubio-leaving-for-visits-to-bahrain-kuwait-uae-amid-talks-with-iran-1124344032.html
Rubio Leaving for Visits to Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE Amid Talks With Iran
Rubio Leaving for Visits to Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE Amid Talks With Iran
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates from June 23-25, amid negotiations with Iran, Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on Monday.
2026-06-22T16:15+0000
2026-06-22T16:15+0000
2026-06-22T16:15+0000
us-israel war on iran
marco rubio
iran
bahrain
kuwait
department of state
strait of hormuz
peace negotiations
negotiating process
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124182783_0:0:2981:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_229d3ef4a67f7d27a5b5d311408d81b9.jpg
The talks between Iran and the United States, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators, were held in the resort of Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21. During his visit, the secretary will discuss the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and ongoing efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to free and secure regular transit, the spokesperson said. Regional peace will also be among the topics, he added. "In Bahrain, the Secretary will also meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss shared priorities across the region," Pigott added. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/strait-of-hormuz-remains-closed--reports-1124338393.html
iran
bahrain
kuwait
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124182783_298:0:2947:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_4440dde0063cf3e072daf52d114671a9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
marco rubio, iran, bahrain, kuwait, department of state, strait of hormuz, peace negotiations, negotiating process, negotiations
marco rubio, iran, bahrain, kuwait, department of state, strait of hormuz, peace negotiations, negotiating process, negotiations
Rubio Leaving for Visits to Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE Amid Talks With Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates from June 23-25, amid negotiations with Iran, Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on Monday.
The talks between Iran and the United States, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators, were held in the resort of Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21.
"Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain from June 23-25. The Secretary will discuss a range of regional priorities," Pigott said in a statement.
During his visit, the secretary will discuss the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and ongoing efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
to free and secure regular transit, the spokesperson said. Regional peace will also be among the topics, he added.
"In Bahrain, the Secretary will also meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss shared priorities across the region," Pigott added.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.