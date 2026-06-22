https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/rubio-leaving-for-visits-to-bahrain-kuwait-uae-amid-talks-with-iran-1124344032.html

Rubio Leaving for Visits to Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE Amid Talks With Iran

Rubio Leaving for Visits to Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE Amid Talks With Iran

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates from June 23-25, amid negotiations with Iran, Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on Monday.

2026-06-22T16:15+0000

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The talks between Iran and the United States, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators, were held in the resort of Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21. During his visit, the secretary will discuss the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and ongoing efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to free and secure regular transit, the spokesperson said. Regional peace will also be among the topics, he added. "In Bahrain, the Secretary will also meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss shared priorities across the region," Pigott added. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/strait-of-hormuz-remains-closed--reports-1124338393.html

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marco rubio, iran, bahrain, kuwait, department of state, strait of hormuz, peace negotiations, negotiating process, negotiations