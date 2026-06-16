https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/resumption-of-transit-through-strait-of-hormuz-may-take-weeks---reports-1124315533.html

Resumption of Transit Through Strait of Hormuz May Take Weeks - Reports

Resumption of Transit Through Strait of Hormuz May Take Weeks - Reports

Sputnik International

Shipowners will not resume passage through the Strait of Hormuz for several weeks until they are satisfied that the US‑Iran agreement is meaningful, Jotaro Tamura, CEO of the world's largest tanker operator, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), said.

2026-06-16T08:30+0000

2026-06-16T08:30+0000

2026-06-16T08:30+0000

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"What will have to come in place is not just a simple agreement between the relevant countries, but it has to be material and translated into the real situations in the Strait of Hormuz, so that shipping lines can make themselves comfortable to go through ... Given the experiences in the last couple of months, I think it's reasonable to assume that it may take at least a couple of weeks or if not a month," Tamura said. Tamura has already warned many operators will wait before resuming passage through the strait, despite the US‑Iran agreement, the newspaper reported. On Monday, MOL said the US announcement had not changed their CEO's view. Tamura noted that since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in late February, there have been several unsuccessful attempts to reopen the waterway. In addition, other shipping companies and owners have said the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a UN body, should coordinate the exit of about 500 vessels that need to transit the strait so they can leave the Persian Gulf. IMO Secretary‑General Arsenio Dominguez said the organization was "assessing the feasibility for vessels to transit" and continues to work on a safe evacuation corridor for sailors who have been stuck in the Persian Gulf for more than 100 days.On Sunday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that work on a memorandum of understanding had been completed, with the document expected to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. On Monday, Trump said reopening the Strait of Hormuz would follow the signing of the deal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/military-force-may-be-used-to-secure-strait-of-hormuz-if-necessary---iranian-fm-1124305850.html

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