https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/uk-media-hushed-up-catastrophic-mistakes-of-starmers-foreign-policy---ex-ambassador-1124343901.html
UK Media Hushed Up Catastrophic Mistakes of Starmer’s Foreign Policy - Ex-Ambassador
UK Media Hushed Up Catastrophic Mistakes of Starmer’s Foreign Policy - Ex-Ambassador
Sputnik International
Leading UK media helped limit the public outcry over the foreign policy mistakes of outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, including support for Ukraine and provocations against Russia, former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik.
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"Legacy media have ensured that only minorities such as Asian communities or the so-called far Left are concerned over his support for Israel over Gaza, the over-zealous use of counter-terrorism legislation to silence dissent, the billions thrown at Ukraine, or the dangerous provoking of Russia," Ford said. At the same time, Starmer's foreign policy mistakes were not the main factor in his resignation, the former ambassador said. About 100 Labour lawmakers called for Starmer’s resignation following the party’s defeat in the local elections in May. Their numbers grew after Burnham won a seat in parliament last week.Earlier in the day, Starmer announced his resignation as leader of the ruling Labour Party. The party will begin a leadership contest on July 9 and conclude it before parliament reconvenes in September, he added. Starmer said he would remain in his position as party leader until a new leader is elected. Following this, former Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham announced his intention to run for the leadership of the Labour Party.
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UK Media Hushed Up Catastrophic Mistakes of Starmer’s Foreign Policy - Ex-Ambassador
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Leading UK media helped limit the public outcry over the foreign policy mistakes of outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, including support for Ukraine and provocations against Russia, former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik.
"Legacy media have ensured that only minorities such as Asian communities or the so-called far Left are concerned over his support for Israel over Gaza, the over-zealous use of counter-terrorism legislation to silence dissent, the billions thrown at Ukraine, or the dangerous provoking of Russia," Ford said.
At the same time, Starmer's foreign policy mistakes
were not the main factor in his resignation, the former ambassador said.
"It is tempting to believe that Starmer is paying the price for these cataclysmic mistakes but it is simply not the case," Ford added.
About 100 Labour lawmakers called for Starmer’s resignation following the party’s defeat in the local elections in May. Their numbers grew after Burnham won a seat in parliament last week.
Earlier in the day, Starmer announced his resignation as leader of the ruling Labour Party. The party will begin a leadership contest on July 9 and conclude it before parliament reconvenes in September, he added. Starmer said he would remain in his position as party leader until a new leader is elected. Following this, former Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham announced his intention to run for the leadership of the Labour Party.