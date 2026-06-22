UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces Resignation as Labour Party Leader
08:57 GMT 22.06.2026 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 22.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Thomas KrychBritain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street to announce his resignation in London, Monday, June 22, 2026.
© AP Photo / Thomas Krych
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday his resignation as Labour Party leader.
"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision," Starmer said, speaking at Downing Street.
The election of the new leader of the Labour Party will begin on July 9 and will be completed before the UK Parliament returns in September, Keir Starmer said.
"I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labor Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on July 9 and completed by the summer recess. In the case for contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September," Starmer said, speaking at Downing Street.
Starmer added that he will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete, as well as ensure an "orderly handover of power."
Seven Prime Ministers in 10 Years: Political Chaos in UK
Keir Starmer announced his resignation as British prime minister and leader of the Labour Party on Monday morning.
Less than two years into the job, he becomes the sixth PM to leave office in a decade.
Less than two years into the job, he becomes the sixth PM to leave office in a decade.
Conservative leader David Cameron quit in 2016 after losing the referendum on membership of the European Union that he called, expecting to win.
His Europhile successor Theresa May was forced to resign three years later after her party came fifth in the last British elections to the EU parliament – and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party came first.
New conservative leader Boris Johnson won a landslide election victory that December on the promise to “get Brexit done” – but was out in 2022 after the party chief whip he appointed groped another man at a private club.
Liz Truss lasted just 49 days before being forced out by the Bank of England panic-selling bonds in response to her government’s first budget.
Rishi Sunak lost to Labour the 2024 general election which brought Starmer to power.
Starmer’s departure followed the return to parliament for leadership challenger Andy Burnham in last week’s Makerfield by-election.
The PM’s public approval rating had plummeted to minus 47 as a series of crises rocked his government.
What happens now? Starmer will stay on as caretaker PM while the Labour Party chooses a new leader to replace him over the summer parliamentary recess – or as soon as mid-July if Andy Burnham is the sole candidate.
1 October 2025, 18:09 GMT