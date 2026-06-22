https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/uk-prime-minister-keir-starmer-announces-resignation-as-labour-party-leader-1124341291.html

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces Resignation as Labour Party Leader

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces Resignation as Labour Party Leader

Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday his resignation as Labour Party leader.

2026-06-22T08:57+0000

2026-06-22T08:57+0000

2026-06-22T10:17+0000

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"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision," Starmer said, speaking at Downing Street.The election of the new leader of the Labour Party will begin on July 9 and will be completed before the UK Parliament returns in September, Keir Starmer said.Starmer added that he will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete, as well as ensure an "orderly handover of power."Seven Prime Ministers in 10 Years: Political Chaos in UKKeir Starmer announced his resignation as British prime minister and leader of the Labour Party on Monday morning.Less than two years into the job, he becomes the sixth PM to leave office in a decade.The PM’s public approval rating had plummeted to minus 47 as a series of crises rocked his government.What happens now? Starmer will stay on as caretaker PM while the Labour Party chooses a new leader to replace him over the summer parliamentary recess – or as soon as mid-July if Andy Burnham is the sole candidate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/starmer-attempts-to-offset-uks-issues-with-russophobia-1122895943.html

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