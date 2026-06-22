https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/vance-says-unfreezing-iranian-assets-would-benefit-us-strengthen-middle-east-security-1124342908.html
Vance Says Unfreezing Iranian Assets Would Benefit US, Strengthen Middle East Security
Vance Says Unfreezing Iranian Assets Would Benefit US, Strengthen Middle East Security
Sputnik International
Unfreezing Iranian assets would benefit the United States and help strengthen the security architecture in the Middle East, US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday.
2026-06-22T13:34+0000
2026-06-22T13:34+0000
2026-06-22T13:34+0000
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"If Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they're going to go to make American farmers richer and to feed the Iranian people. That's a very, very good and very classic [US President Donald] Trump deal. That's great for our people, great for the people of Iran, and fundamentally, again, will contribute to this regional security architecture that we've built," Vance told reporters in Switzerland. Iran and the United States held talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, with Qatar and Pakistan mediating the negotiations. The US delegation was led by Vance, while Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf headed the Iranian team. Both Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei and Vance later announced progress in the talks. Last week, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/us-to-release-frozen-iranian-assets-after-deal-signed---foreign-minister-1124306103.html
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jd vance, switzerland, iran, iranian foreign ministry, us, assets, frozen assets
Vance Says Unfreezing Iranian Assets Would Benefit US, Strengthen Middle East Security
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Unfreezing Iranian assets would benefit the United States and help strengthen the security architecture in the Middle East, US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday.
"If Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they're going to go to make American farmers richer and to feed the Iranian people. That's a very, very good and very classic [US President Donald] Trump deal. That's great for our people, great for the people of Iran, and fundamentally, again, will contribute to this regional security architecture that we've built," Vance told reporters in Switzerland.
Iran and the United States held talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, with Qatar and Pakistan mediating the negotiations. The US delegation was led by Vance, while Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf headed the Iranian team. Both Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei and Vance later announced progress in the talks.
Last week, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.