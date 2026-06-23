https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/israel-behind-mass-job-cuts-at-us-intelligence--military-expert-1124350219.html
Israel Behind Mass Job Cuts at US Intelligence – Military Expert
Israel Behind Mass Job Cuts at US Intelligence – Military Expert
Sputnik International
“One can never rule out the machinations of Israel,” retired US Air Force colonel and ex-Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.
2026-06-23T15:41+0000
2026-06-23T15:41+0000
2026-06-23T15:41+0000
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She blamed job cuts at the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) after Tulsi Gabbard’s recent resignation on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).All the branches of ODNI will be hit hard, especially those that "have poorly served Trump" in the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia war.“It is likely that these departments will become even more pro-Israel – mainly because AIPAC under Israel’s guidance will put forth well qualified Israeli former military and their allies,” Kwiatkowski said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-intel-warns-israel-could-sabotage-us-iran-peace-deal---report-1124334260.html
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tulsi gabbard, donald trump, israel, aipac, us air force, ukraine, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)
tulsi gabbard, donald trump, israel, aipac, us air force, ukraine, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)
Israel Behind Mass Job Cuts at US Intelligence – Military Expert
“One can never rule out the machinations of Israel,” retired US Air Force colonel and ex-Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.
She blamed job cuts at the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) after Tulsi Gabbard’s
recent resignation on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).
“Cleaning out the intelligence allows an AIPAC funded Congress to emplace Israel friendly cadres into key intelligence positions,” Kwiatkowski said.
All the branches of ODNI will be hit hard, especially those that "have poorly served Trump" in the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia war.
“It is likely that these departments will become even more pro-Israel – mainly because AIPAC under Israel’s guidance will put forth well qualified Israeli former military and their allies,” Kwiatkowski said.