https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/israel-behind-mass-job-cuts-at-us-intelligence--military-expert-1124350219.html

Israel Behind Mass Job Cuts at US Intelligence – Military Expert

Israel Behind Mass Job Cuts at US Intelligence – Military Expert

Sputnik International

“One can never rule out the machinations of Israel,” retired US Air Force colonel and ex-Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

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2026-06-23T15:41+0000

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tulsi gabbard

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us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)

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She blamed job cuts at the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) after Tulsi Gabbard’s recent resignation on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).All the branches of ODNI will be hit hard, especially those that "have poorly served Trump" in the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia war.“It is likely that these departments will become even more pro-Israel – mainly because AIPAC under Israel’s guidance will put forth well qualified Israeli former military and their allies,” Kwiatkowski said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-intel-warns-israel-could-sabotage-us-iran-peace-deal---report-1124334260.html

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tulsi gabbard, donald trump, israel, aipac, us air force, ukraine, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)