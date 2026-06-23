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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/israel-behind-mass-job-cuts-at-us-intelligence--military-expert-1124350219.html
Israel Behind Mass Job Cuts at US Intelligence – Military Expert
Israel Behind Mass Job Cuts at US Intelligence – Military Expert
Sputnik International
“One can never rule out the machinations of Israel,” retired US Air Force colonel and ex-Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.
2026-06-23T15:41+0000
2026-06-23T15:41+0000
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She blamed job cuts at the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) after Tulsi Gabbard’s recent resignation on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).All the branches of ODNI will be hit hard, especially those that "have poorly served Trump" in the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia war.“It is likely that these departments will become even more pro-Israel – mainly because AIPAC under Israel’s guidance will put forth well qualified Israeli former military and their allies,” Kwiatkowski said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-intel-warns-israel-could-sabotage-us-iran-peace-deal---report-1124334260.html
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Israel Behind Mass Job Cuts at US Intelligence – Military Expert

15:41 GMT 23.06.2026
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyIsraelis opposed to a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary wave Israeli and U.S. flags during a protest in support of U.S. President Joe Biden, who criticized the plan this week, outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 30, 2023
Israelis opposed to a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary wave Israeli and U.S. flags during a protest in support of U.S. President Joe Biden, who criticized the plan this week, outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2026
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty
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“One can never rule out the machinations of Israel,” retired US Air Force colonel and ex-Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.
She blamed job cuts at the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) after Tulsi Gabbard’s recent resignation on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).
“Cleaning out the intelligence allows an AIPAC funded Congress to emplace Israel friendly cadres into key intelligence positions,” Kwiatkowski said.
All the branches of ODNI will be hit hard, especially those that "have poorly served Trump" in the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia war.
“It is likely that these departments will become even more pro-Israel – mainly because AIPAC under Israel’s guidance will put forth well qualified Israeli former military and their allies,” Kwiatkowski said.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
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