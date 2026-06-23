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Kiev Regime Can Only Be Described as Neo-Nazi - Putin
Kiev Regime Can Only Be Described as Neo-Nazi - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian military units are moving forward every day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-06-23T15:03+0000
2026-06-23T15:03+0000
2026-06-23T15:03+0000
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"Our military units, as we know — I will talk about this later — are moving forward every day," Putin said during a meeting with government members. Kiev is striking civilian targets in Russia to create the impression of a supposedly strong position for resuming negotiations, the Russian president added. Ukrainian terrorist attacks, including strikes on civilian targets, are unable to affect the situation on the front, where the Russian armed forces are liberating territory after territory, Putin also said, adding that the regime in Kiev can only be described as neo-Nazi. Russia will move forward in all directions, based on the continued stabilization of its economy and the achievements of the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Putin said."We will continue to move confidently in all directions, ensuring the safety of our citizens, solving economic issues both nationwide and in Russian regions, based on what is happening in the field of economic stabilization, public finances and strengthening the armed forces," Putin said during a meeting with members of the the government.Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine based on the agreements reached in Istanbul in 2022, Putin said.Peace talks with Ukraine should be conducted based on the real situation on the ground, Putin added.
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russia, vladimir putin, ukraine, kiev, ukrainian neo-nazis, neo-nazism
russia, vladimir putin, ukraine, kiev, ukrainian neo-nazis, neo-nazism
Kiev Regime Can Only Be Described as Neo-Nazi - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military units are moving forward every day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Our military units, as we know — I will talk about this later — are moving forward every day," Putin said during a meeting with government members.
Kiev is striking civilian targets in Russia to create the impression of a supposedly strong position for resuming negotiations
, the Russian president added.
Ukrainian terrorist attacks, including strikes on civilian targets, are unable to affect the situation on the front, where the Russian armed forces are liberating territory after territory, Putin also said, adding that the regime in Kiev can only be described as neo-Nazi.
"Such attacks, especially attacks on children, certainly incentivize our soldiers on the battlefield to carry out the tasks the country sets for them, because they see and understand who we are dealing with," Putin said.
Russia will move forward in all directions, based on the continued stabilization of its economy and the achievements of the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Putin said.
"We will continue to move confidently in all directions, ensuring the safety of our citizens, solving economic issues both nationwide and in Russian regions, based on what is happening in the field of economic stabilization, public finances and strengthening the armed forces," Putin said during a meeting with members of the the government.
Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine
based on the agreements reached in Istanbul in 2022, Putin said.
"Nevertheless, as has been said more than once, Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine, based on the agreements that were reached back in Istanbul and, let me remind you, were initialed by the Ukrainian delegation at that time. So, everything was fine with them. I see no reason for us to deviate from these agreements," Putin said.
Peace talks with Ukraine should be conducted based on the real situation on the ground, Putin added.