https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-5-storm-shadow-missiles---mod-1124346709.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down 5 Storm Shadow Missiles - MoD
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down 5 Storm Shadow Missiles - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense forces destroyed five Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 462 drones of the armed forces of Ukraine in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"Air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, five UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 462 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 315 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 180 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down 5 Storm Shadow Missiles - MoD
Russian air defense forces destroyed five Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 462 drones of the armed forces of Ukraine in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, five UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 462 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost up to 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr
over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 330 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, six vehicles and an artillery unit," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 315 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 180 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.