https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/eu-cuts-military-funds-from-ukraines-1st-loan-tranche--reports-1124355081.html

EU Cuts Military Funds From Ukraine's 1st Loan Tranche – Reports

EU Cuts Military Funds From Ukraine's 1st Loan Tranche – Reports

Sputnik International

The European Union will reduce the first tranche of its new 90-billion-euro ($102 billion) loan to Ukraine and exclude funding for military expenditures, the Euractiv news website reported on Wednesday, citing EU officials.

2026-06-24T16:50+0000

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EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in early June that Ukraine would receive a first tranche of 5.9 billion euros ($6.6 billion) for drones within weeks. The first tranche will no longer include the 5.9 billion euros in drone funding, and will instead unlock 3.2 billion ($3.6 billion) euros in budgetary support, the report said. The officials interviewed by Euractiv put the change down to a "technical issue" that requires the EU to ensure proper control of the use of funds. The tranche will be part of the 30 billion euros allocated for macro-financial assistance to Ukraine through 2027. Another 60 billion euros of the loan is intended for military expenditures. The first disbursement is expected to take place during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in the Polish city of Gdansk, scheduled for June 25-26, Euractiv reported. A second tranche for Ukraine's military expenditures is expected to be announced later in June. Ukraine has been running record budget deficits in recent years, hoping to cover them with Western financial assistance. The country's 2026 budget was adopted with a deficit of 1.9 trillion hryvnias ($45 billion).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/hungary-to-veto-90bln-euro-loan-to-ukraine-until-druzhba-oil-pipeline-restored--orban-1124012140.html

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