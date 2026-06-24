https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/russian-aircraft-technology-has-surpassed-western-counterparts-which-had-to-be-replaced---putin-1124354189.html

Russian Aircraft Technology Beats West in Many Ways - Putin

Russian Aircraft Technology Beats West in Many Ways - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for strengthening the country’s existing capabilities and technological independence in aircraft manufacturing.

2026-06-24T15:10+0000

2026-06-24T15:10+0000

2026-06-24T15:35+0000

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"We have just looked at the technology that was demonstrated. In a number of areas, we have certainly achieved not only that the technology is on par with the best global standards, but also that it exceeds these foreign, Western standards in a number of areas," Putin said at a meeting on the development of the aviation industry in Russia.Russia was forced and succeeded in completely replacing imports of all its aviation equipment, the president added.Western airlines and aircraft manufacturers have themselves suffered losses from sanctions against Russia, Putin said.The Russian president also called for increasing supplies of Russian-made aircraft."I would like to emphasize once again that the aviation industry is of particular importance to Russia, as we all understand. Its condition directly impacts transportation connections, the connectivity of the regions of our vast country, and the speed and ease of travel for citizens," Putin also said.Vladimir Putin has called for strengthening the country’s existing capabilities and technological independence in aircraft manufacturing.During a meeting on the development of the aviation industry, Vladimir Putin said that Russia has created a domestic market for its own aircraft production, which has helped strengthen the country’s engineering schools.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/russian-mc-21-airliner-proves-3800-km-range-in-flight-tests-1124350481.html

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