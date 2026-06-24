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Russian Aircraft Technology Beats West in Many Ways - Putin
Russian Aircraft Technology Beats West in Many Ways - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for strengthening the country’s existing capabilities and technological independence in aircraft manufacturing.
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"We have just looked at the technology that was demonstrated. In a number of areas, we have certainly achieved not only that the technology is on par with the best global standards, but also that it exceeds these foreign, Western standards in a number of areas," Putin said at a meeting on the development of the aviation industry in Russia.Russia was forced and succeeded in completely replacing imports of all its aviation equipment, the president added.Western airlines and aircraft manufacturers have themselves suffered losses from sanctions against Russia, Putin said.The Russian president also called for increasing supplies of Russian-made aircraft."I would like to emphasize once again that the aviation industry is of particular importance to Russia, as we all understand. Its condition directly impacts transportation connections, the connectivity of the regions of our vast country, and the speed and ease of travel for citizens," Putin also said.Vladimir Putin has called for strengthening the country’s existing capabilities and technological independence in aircraft manufacturing.During a meeting on the development of the aviation industry, Vladimir Putin said that Russia has created a domestic market for its own aircraft production, which has helped strengthen the country’s engineering schools.
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Russian aircraft technology beats West in many ways
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Russian aircraft technology beats West in many ways
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Russian Aircraft Technology Beats West in Many Ways - Putin
15:10 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 15:35 GMT 24.06.2026)
Russian aviation technology has surpassed Western counterparts in many respects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We have just looked at the technology that was demonstrated. In a number of areas, we have certainly achieved not only that the technology is on par with the best global standards, but also that it exceeds these foreign, Western standards in a number of areas," Putin said at a meeting on the development of the aviation industry in Russia.
Russia was forced and succeeded in completely replacing imports of all its aviation equipment, the president added.
"Domestic aircraft must compete, and not just compete, but successfully compete with foreign aircraft in terms of quality, reliability, and technical parameters. We have the necessary foundations for this in our advanced models," Putin stated, adding that the new Russian MC-21, SJ-100, and Il-114 aircraft are on a very good level.
Western airlines and aircraft manufacturers have themselves suffered losses from sanctions against Russia, Putin said.
"What is fundamental is that the ability to independently create a full range of military and civilian aircraft is one of the key indicators of the country's technical, scientific, and industrial sovereignty," Putin stated.
The Russian president also called for increasing supplies of Russian-made aircraft.
"I would like to emphasize once again that the aviation industry is of particular importance to Russia, as we all understand. Its condition directly impacts transportation connections, the connectivity of the regions of our vast country, and the speed and ease of travel for citizens," Putin also said.
Vladimir Putin has called for strengthening the country’s existing capabilities and technological independence in aircraft manufacturing.
During a meeting on the development of the aviation industry, Vladimir Putin said that Russia has created a domestic market for its own aircraft production
, which has helped strengthen the country’s engineering schools.
“The existence of this market provides opportunities for development. In this regard, it is of course very important to expand existing competencies and strengthen technological independence,” Putin said.