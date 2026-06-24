https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/without-uk-us-help-ukraine-cannot-carry-out-terrorist-attacks-on-russia---lavrov-1124352616.html
Without UK-US Help, Ukraine Unable to Launch Terrorist Attacks on Russia - Lavrov
Without UK-US Help, Ukraine Unable to Launch Terrorist Attacks on Russia - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Kiev cannot carry out terrorist attacks against Russia without UK and US support, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2026-06-24T09:47+0000
2026-06-24T09:47+0000
2026-06-24T10:55+0000
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"[Outgoing UK Prime Minister] Keir Starmer actually said that negotiations were unnecessary and that pressure should be put on Ukraine. But they did not even talk - they acted. They did everything they could to ensure that Ukraine continued and escalated its terrorist activity. Without British and American assistance in targeting and obtaining targeting data, it would be impossible to do what Ukraine is currently doing, carrying out terrorist attacks on Russian territory," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.Russia will not back any temporary settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia's opponents must understand that Moscow's warnings regarding its security cannot be ignored, Lavrov stressed."At the same time, the West must understand, the sooner the better, that plans for military-political, geo-economic and ideological expansion in the zone of Russia's vital interests must be abandoned," the minister said.The Ukrainian conflict still can be resolved via diplomacy, Lavrov noted, adding that Russia remains committed to the understandings reached in Alaska.Russia will not stop at the contact line as a precondition for negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Sergey Lavrov added.France & UK Sent Envoys to Moscow, They Were ReceivedFrance and the United Kingdom sent representatives to Moscow, and they were received, Sergey Lavrov said.Representatives of European Council President Antonio Costa had two contacts with representatives in Moscow, the minister said.Russia will be ready to listen to EU's serious proposals, but will never rely any more on EU promises, Lavrov concluded.Neighboring States Could Join Talks on Persian Gulf Security ConceptRussia believes it is possible that neighboring countries will also participate in negotiations on the Persian Gulf security concept, Lavrov said.Russia also hopes that the opening of the Strait of Hormuz will contribute to energy and food stability of the Global South, the minister said, adding that Russia is ready to facilitate a long term agreement between Iran and the US.
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sergey lavrov, united kingdom (uk), russia, ukraine, terrorist attack, terrorist attacks, us, moscow, european union (eu), european council
Without UK-US Help, Ukraine Unable to Launch Terrorist Attacks on Russia - Lavrov
09:47 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 24.06.2026)
Kiev cannot carry out terrorist attacks against Russia without UK and US support, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"[Outgoing UK Prime Minister] Keir Starmer actually said that negotiations were unnecessary and that pressure should be put on Ukraine. But they did not even talk - they acted. They did everything they could to ensure that Ukraine continued and escalated its terrorist activity. Without British and American assistance in targeting and obtaining targeting data, it would be impossible to do what Ukraine is currently doing, carrying out terrorist attacks on Russian territory," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.
Russia will not back any temporary settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, Sergey Lavrov said.
"For Russia, the issue is of a fundamental nature, and we, of course, will not support some temporary interim decisions, or accept ultimatums dictated by someone," Lavrov said.
Russia's opponents must understand that Moscow's warnings regarding its security cannot be ignored, Lavrov stressed.
"At the same time, the West must understand, the sooner the better, that plans for military-political, geo-economic and ideological expansion in the zone of Russia's vital interests must be abandoned," the minister said.
The Ukrainian conflict
still can be resolved via diplomacy, Lavrov noted, adding that Russia remains committed to the understandings reached in Alaska.
Russia will not stop at the contact line as a precondition for negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Sergey Lavrov added.
France & UK Sent Envoys to Moscow, They Were Received
France and the United Kingdom sent representatives to Moscow, and they were received, Sergey Lavrov said.
"The president [of France Emmanuel] Macron himself sent couriers. They were accepted. To be honest, there were couriers from London as well," Lavrov said.
Representatives of European Council President Antonio Costa had two contacts with representatives in Moscow, the minister said.
Russia will be ready to listen to EU's serious proposals, but will never rely any more on EU promises, Lavrov concluded.
Neighboring States Could Join Talks on Persian Gulf Security Concept
Russia believes it is possible that neighboring countries will also participate in negotiations on the Persian Gulf
security concept, Lavrov said.
"“We understand that it depends above all on them [the countries of the Persian Gulf] how interesting and practically feasible this will be. But we allow for and assume, just as we did when we were promoting this concept many years ago, the participation of other neighboring states as well, and also of countries that are not regional players—if the regional participants are interested in that,” Lavrov said.
Russia also hopes that the opening of the Strait of Hormuz will contribute to energy and food stability of the Global South, the minister said, adding that Russia is ready to facilitate a long term agreement between Iran and the US.