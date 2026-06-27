https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/true-cost-of-eu-solidarity-with-ukraine-minus-19300-per-household--russias-investment-chief-1124367416.html
True Cost of EU ‘Solidarity’ With Ukraine: Minus $19,300 Per Household – Russia’s Investment Chief
True Cost of EU ‘Solidarity’ With Ukraine: Minus $19,300 Per Household – Russia’s Investment Chief
Sputnik International
As the EU flushes its first $3.7 billion tranche from a roughly $105 billion set to be funneled over the next two years to Ukraine, Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev offers up the hard math.
2026-06-27T08:00+0000
2026-06-27T08:00+0000
2026-06-27T08:49+0000
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This EU “generosity” announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - along with the over $234 billion already EU-provided to Ukraine - has European pensioners tightening their belts, workers struggling with energy bills, and industries bleeding out, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund points out on X.As Dmitriev neatly pointed out: add the ~$3.5 trillion EU self-inflicted wound from rejecting Russian gas, and suddenly every EU household is down minus roughly $19,300.But war hawk Ursula gets her to do her victory lap.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russia-appreciates-turkiyes-interest-in-helping-resolve-situation-around-ukraine---lavrov-1124316177.html
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kirill dmitriev, ursula von der leyen, ukraine, russia, european union (eu), european commission
kirill dmitriev, ursula von der leyen, ukraine, russia, european union (eu), european commission
True Cost of EU ‘Solidarity’ With Ukraine: Minus $19,300 Per Household – Russia’s Investment Chief
08:00 GMT 27.06.2026 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 27.06.2026)
As the EU flushes its first $3.7 billion tranche from a roughly $105 billion set to be funneled over the next two years to Ukraine, Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev offers up the hard math.
This EU “generosity” announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - along with the over $234 billion already EU-provided to Ukraine
- has European pensioners tightening their belts, workers struggling with energy bills, and industries bleeding out, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund points out on X.
As Dmitriev neatly pointed out: add the ~$3.5 trillion EU self-inflicted wound from rejecting Russian gas, and suddenly every EU household is down minus roughly $19,300.
But war hawk Ursula gets her to do her victory lap.