https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/golds-next-move-hinges-on-three-wild-cards-fed-rates-key-stats-and-geopolitics-1124372911.html

Gold's Next Move Hinges on Three Wild Cards: Fed Rates, Key Stats, and Geopolitics

Gold's Next Move Hinges on Three Wild Cards: Fed Rates, Key Stats, and Geopolitics

Sputnik International

Gold prices retain potential for further growth, but their future trajectory will depend on three key factors — US Federal Reserve policy, macroeconomic data, and developments in the Middle East, Turkish financial markets expert and former Central Bank of Turkey analyst Onur Dasdemir, told Sputnik.

2026-06-29T07:25+0000

2026-06-29T07:25+0000

2026-06-29T07:36+0000

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“The outlook for gold will be determined by three main factors: expectations regarding the Fed’s interest rate, US economic data, and the geopolitical situation in the Middle East,” Dasdemir specified.He noted that on Monday, gold was trading at around $4,070 per troy ounce, while the price of one gram of gold in Turkiye stood at approximately 6,100 Turkish lira (about $133).The expert added that the market found support in last week’s US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index data. Despite persistently high annual inflation, a softer-than-expected monthly reading eased concerns over further Federal Reserve monetary tightening.Investors this week will be keeping a close eye on upcoming US employment data, as the figures could sway interest rate expectations, and, in turn, gold prices, Dasdemir forecasted.He also pointed out that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain a key factor for the precious metals market, though renewed diplomatic contacts — prompted by recent reports of ceasefire violations — have so far tempered safe-haven demand for gold.Traditionally viewed as a primary safe-haven asset during economic and geopolitical turbulence, gold enjoys consistently strong demand in Türkiye, where both households and investors regard it as a vital hedge against high inflation and currency fluctuations.

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