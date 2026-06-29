https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/israel-hits-lebanon-despite-ceasefire-claims-hezbollah-violations-1124373817.html

Israel Hits Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Claims Hezbollah Violations

Israel Hits Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Claims Hezbollah Violations

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck three Hezbollah command posts in southern Lebanon in response to violations of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF said on Monday.

2026-06-29T09:08+0000

2026-06-29T09:08+0000

2026-06-29T09:08+0000

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"Yesterday (Sunday), in response to Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire agreement in the form of continued attacks on IDF soldiers in the Security Zone, the IDF struck three Hezbollah command centers in the areas of Nabatieh and Mayfadoun in southern Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement. Lebanese and Israeli officials signed a US-brokered framework agreement on settling the conflict on June 26 in Washington. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said the Washington agreement was not binding, calling it a "loss of sovereignty." The agreement includes, among other provisions, maintaining a security zone for Israel in southern Lebanon and, according to the Israeli side, the complete disarmament of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/israeli-army-prepares-for-long-term-presence-in-southern-lebanon-defense-minister-1124368345.html

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middle east, israel, lebanon, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, ceasefire, ceasefire monitoring, ceasefire violation