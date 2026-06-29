International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/many-eu-countries-disagree-with-pressure-on-russia--estonian-foreign-minister-1124373932.html
Many EU Countries Disagree With 'Pressure' on Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister
Many EU Countries Disagree With 'Pressure' on Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has admitted that there are many countries in the European Union that disagree with "pressure" on Moscow amid discussions on possible negotiations between Europe and Russia.
2026-06-29T09:13+0000
2026-06-29T09:13+0000
world
russia
moscow
vladimir putin
maria zakharova
european union (eu)
european commission
pressure
economic pressure
western pressure
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117286357_0:34:3521:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_d49567badd2c529c7a837280d8c76f17.jpg
"Probably we have many countries in the European Union who will argue against further pressure on Russia [in such circumstances] because they will say: 'If you have negotiations and we are mediators, we must be neutral,'" Tsahkna said in an interview with a British newspaper. Media reports suggested that European leaders were looking for a suitable candidate to negotiate with Russia. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the EU was so far limited to speculation about a potential negotiator. Names that have surfaced in media discussions as possible negotiators include former German Chancellors Gerhard Schroeder and Angela Merkel, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Antonio Costa, former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and her superior, current European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked about a possible counterpart in negotiations with Europe, said that he would personally prefer former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, but added that Europeans should choose a negotiator they trusted, someone who had not made offensive remarks about Russia. Putin emphasized that it was Europe, not Russia, that had refused to negotiate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/eu-to-not-be-able-to-influence-russias-sovereign-policy-by-expanding-sanctions---russias-mfa-spox-1124292105.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117286357_396:0:3127:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba17f1edf5ae1885487cc63d76f42b75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, moscow, vladimir putin, maria zakharova, european union (eu), european commission, pressure, economic pressure, western pressure, sanctions
russia, moscow, vladimir putin, maria zakharova, european union (eu), european commission, pressure, economic pressure, western pressure, sanctions

Many EU Countries Disagree With 'Pressure' on Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister

09:13 GMT 29.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey GuneevEU and Russian flags
EU and Russian flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has admitted that there are many countries in the European Union that disagree with "pressure" on Moscow amid discussions on possible negotiations between Europe and Russia.
"Probably we have many countries in the European Union who will argue against further pressure on Russia [in such circumstances] because they will say: 'If you have negotiations and we are mediators, we must be neutral,'" Tsahkna said in an interview with a British newspaper.
Media reports suggested that European leaders were looking for a suitable candidate to negotiate with Russia. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the EU was so far limited to speculation about a potential negotiator.
Names that have surfaced in media discussions as possible negotiators include former German Chancellors Gerhard Schroeder and Angela Merkel, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Antonio Costa, former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and her superior, current European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked about a possible counterpart in negotiations with Europe, said that he would personally prefer former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, but added that Europeans should choose a negotiator they trusted, someone who had not made offensive remarks about Russia. Putin emphasized that it was Europe, not Russia, that had refused to negotiate.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
World
MFA Spox Trashes EU’s Sanction Mania: You Have Zero Influence on Russia’s Policy Course
10 June, 09:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала