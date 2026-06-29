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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/russias-fsb-detains-terrorist-plotting-attack-on-synagogue-in-yaroslavl-city-1124372793.html
Russia’s FSB Detains Terrorist Plotting Attack on Synagogue in Yaroslavl
Russia’s FSB Detains Terrorist Plotting Attack on Synagogue in Yaroslavl
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a terrorist, who was preparing an attack on a synagogue in the city of Yaroslavl.
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"Acting on the instructions and with the coordination of the ringleader, the terrorist acquired the components and chemicals necessary to produce molotov cocktails. In the future, he planned to carry out an attack on a religious Jewish institution located in Yaroslavl using an improvised incendiary device," the FSB announced in a statement. The detainee planned to join an international terrorist organization in Syria after the attack, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/fsb-busts-teen-admin-running-ukraine-backed-terrorist-cell-1124363102.html
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Russia’s FSB Detains Terrorist Plotting Attack on Synagogue in Yaroslavl

07:05 GMT 29.06.2026 (Updated: 07:11 GMT 29.06.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had apprehended a terrorist, who was plotting an attack on a synagogue in the city of Yaroslavl.
"Acting on the instructions and with the coordination of the ringleader, the terrorist acquired the components and chemicals necessary to produce molotov cocktails. In the future, he planned to carry out an attack on a religious Jewish institution located in Yaroslavl using an improvised incendiary device," the FSB announced in a statement.
The detainee planned to join an international terrorist organization in Syria after the attack, the statement read.
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