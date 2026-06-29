https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/russias-fsb-detains-terrorist-plotting-attack-on-synagogue-in-yaroslavl-city-1124372793.html

Russia’s FSB Detains Terrorist Plotting Attack on Synagogue in Yaroslavl

Russia’s FSB Detains Terrorist Plotting Attack on Synagogue in Yaroslavl

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a terrorist, who was preparing an attack on a synagogue in the city of Yaroslavl.

2026-06-29T07:05+0000

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"Acting on the instructions and with the coordination of the ringleader, the terrorist acquired the components and chemicals necessary to produce molotov cocktails. In the future, he planned to carry out an attack on a religious Jewish institution located in Yaroslavl using an improvised incendiary device," the FSB announced in a statement. The detainee planned to join an international terrorist organization in Syria after the attack, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/fsb-busts-teen-admin-running-ukraine-backed-terrorist-cell-1124363102.html

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