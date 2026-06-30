https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/poland-blocks-mig-29-transfer-after-ukraine-rejects-drone-deal-1124376830.html

Poland Blocks MiG-29 Transfer After Ukraine Rejects Drone Deal

Poland Blocks MiG-29 Transfer After Ukraine Rejects Drone Deal

Sputnik International

Ukraine has refused to supply Poland with drone technology, thus Kiev will not receive MiG-29 fighter jets from Warsaw, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

2026-06-30T08:42+0000

2026-06-30T08:42+0000

2026-06-30T08:42+0000

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The Polish authorities have repeatedly said that Poland is ready to transfer its remaining MiG-29s in exchange for the drone technology possessed by Ukraine. The minister told Polish broadcaster that he had proposed to Ukraine an exchange of MiGs for drone technology. Initially, the Ukrainian side accepted the proposal, but later rejected it. According to the latest estimates, the Polish armed forces have around 14 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, of which six to eight are airworthy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/russian-aerospace-forces-down-ukraines-mig-29-fighter-1121360141.html

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