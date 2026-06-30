https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/uk-to-invest-record-66bln-in-drone-development-for-its-armed-forces---ministry-1124376469.html

UK to Pour Record $6.6B Into Military Drone Development

UK to Pour Record $6.6B Into Military Drone Development

Sputnik International

The UK Defense Ministry has announced a record allocation of 5 billion pounds ($6.62 billion) for drone development for the British armed forces over the next four years.

2026-06-30T07:07+0000

2026-06-30T07:07+0000

2026-06-30T07:42+0000

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keir starmer

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"Largest ever drone investment in UK Armed Forces – more than 5 billion pounds over the next four years – to be included in the Defence Investment Plan," the ministry said in a statement on Monday. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will deliver a speech on Tuesday outlining other key areas of the Defense Investment Plan, as well as how the government intends to expand and accelerate growth in defense spending, the statement added. The plan's publication was delayed by six months due to a funding shortfall.Last week, media reported that the UK government had abandoned plans to replace aging Royal Navy ships in favor of funding unmanned systems.

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keir starmer, united kingdom (uk), royal navy, drones, drone warfare, drone, military drones