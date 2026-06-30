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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/uk-to-invest-record-66bln-in-drone-development-for-its-armed-forces---ministry-1124376469.html
UK to Pour Record $6.6B Into Military Drone Development
UK to Pour Record $6.6B Into Military Drone Development
Sputnik International
The UK Defense Ministry has announced a record allocation of 5 billion pounds ($6.62 billion) for drone development for the British armed forces over the next four years.
2026-06-30T07:07+0000
2026-06-30T07:42+0000
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"Largest ever drone investment in UK Armed Forces – more than 5 billion pounds over the next four years – to be included in the Defence Investment Plan," the ministry said in a statement on Monday. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will deliver a speech on Tuesday outlining other key areas of the Defense Investment Plan, as well as how the government intends to expand and accelerate growth in defense spending, the statement added. The plan's publication was delayed by six months due to a funding shortfall.Last week, media reported that the UK government had abandoned plans to replace aging Royal Navy ships in favor of funding unmanned systems.
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UK to Pour Record $6.6B Into Military Drone Development

07:07 GMT 30.06.2026 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 30.06.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Defense Ministry has announced a record allocation of 5 billion pounds ($6.62 billion) for drone development for the British armed forces over the next four years.
"Largest ever drone investment in UK Armed Forces – more than 5 billion pounds over the next four years – to be included in the Defence Investment Plan," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will deliver a speech on Tuesday outlining other key areas of the Defense Investment Plan, as well as how the government intends to expand and accelerate growth in defense spending, the statement added.
The plan's publication was delayed by six months due to a funding shortfall.
Last week, media reported that the UK government had abandoned plans to replace aging Royal Navy ships in favor of funding unmanned systems.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer participate in the so-called Coalition of the willing summit at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, March 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
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