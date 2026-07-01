https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/about-66-of-ukrainians-want-immediate-peace-talks-with-russia--poll-1124381320.html

About 66% of Ukrainians Want Immediate Peace Talks With Russia – Poll

About 66% of Ukrainians Want Immediate Peace Talks With Russia – Poll

Sputnik International

Two-thirds of Ukrainians support an immediate start to negotiations with Russia to resolve the conflict, a Gallup poll has shown.

2026-07-01T07:20+0000

2026-07-01T07:20+0000

2026-07-01T07:20+0000

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According to the survey, 66% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should begin negotiations as soon as possible, while less than a quarter of respondents hold the opposite view. Another 11% were undecided, the poll said on Tuesday. Gallup did not provide exact dates, the number of respondents or the statistical margin of error. Russia has repeatedly affirmed its readiness to pursue a negotiated solution to the Ukraine crisis based on the understandings reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska summit, including the elimination of the root causes of the conflict – namely, threats to Russia's national security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/zelensky-hindering-peace-deal-on-ukraine---us-congresswoman-1124204182.html

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