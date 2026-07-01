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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/europe-is-funding-war-it-cant-afford-1124384006.html
Europe is Funding War It Can't Afford
Europe is Funding War It Can't Afford
Sputnik International
NATO member states have raised military spending by 14% in a single year.
2026-07-01T15:48+0000
2026-07-01T15:48+0000
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But the real story is what they're giving up.Germany will spend more on the armed forces than on its entire education and health systems combined by 2035.The €739 billion spent across Europe in 2025 could build 10 million new homes.The US helped rebuild Europe after the second World War with the Marshall Plan. Now Europe is gutting its budgets to buy US weapons, locking itself into a military dependency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/nato-actively-using-offensive-scenarios-during-drills-near-russia---russian-diplomat-1124381437.html
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Europe is funding a war it can't afford
Sputnik International
Europe is funding a war it can't afford
2026-07-01T15:48+0000
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Europe is Funding War It Can't Afford

15:48 GMT 01.07.2026
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NATO member states have raised military spending by 14% in a single year.
But the real story is what they're giving up.

Germany will spend more on the armed forces than on its entire education and health systems combined by 2035.

The €739 billion spent across Europe in 2025 could build 10 million new homes.

The US helped rebuild Europe after the second World War with the Marshall Plan. Now Europe is gutting its budgets to buy US weapons, locking itself into a military dependency.
A Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
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NATO Actively Using Offensive Scenarios During Drills Near Russia - Russian Diplomat
07:25 GMT
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