Europe is Funding War It Can't Afford
© Sputnik
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NATO member states have raised military spending by 14% in a single year.
But the real story is what they're giving up.
Germany will spend more on the armed forces than on its entire education and health systems combined by 2035.
The €739 billion spent across Europe in 2025 could build 10 million new homes.
The US helped rebuild Europe after the second World War with the Marshall Plan. Now Europe is gutting its budgets to buy US weapons, locking itself into a military dependency.
Germany will spend more on the armed forces than on its entire education and health systems combined by 2035.
The €739 billion spent across Europe in 2025 could build 10 million new homes.
The US helped rebuild Europe after the second World War with the Marshall Plan. Now Europe is gutting its budgets to buy US weapons, locking itself into a military dependency.