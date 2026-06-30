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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/nato-prepares-for-war-hitler-style-prison-camps-and-blockade-of-russia-1124377526.html
NATO Prepares for War, Hitler-Style Prison Camps and Blockade of Russia
NATO Prepares for War, Hitler-Style Prison Camps and Blockade of Russia
Sputnik International
While NATO accuses Russia of plotting attacks on the bloc, its own actions suggest it is planning for war with Russia.
2026-06-30T10:02+0000
2026-06-30T10:05+0000
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO is building weapon to attack airfields deep inside Russia, with Ukraine as a testing ground. This spring, the NATO-led Joint Expeditionary Force held wargames to practise besieging and capturing Russia's Kaliningrad region.Questions have also been raised over the Namejs 2025 exercises in the Baltics.Lithuanian media said the exercise played out setting up a temporary prison camp called "Selonia" in Latvia for "potential collaborators" — civilians suspected of political disloyalty.That was most worrying for border regions like Latvia's Latgale, where Russian remains the common language Russians, Latvians, Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians, Ukrainians and Jews. Russian- and Belarusian-speaking communities in Lithuania could also be targeted, including parts of the Polish minority.Other war games were held near Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea, where chemical weapons were dumped after World War II. The aim was to control sea traffic — possibly planning for Baltic Sea blockade on Russian ports.Moscow insists that it has no desire for war with NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said there was no support for confrontation in Russia. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the European Union of militarism on the pretext of a Russian menace.On June 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said NATO countries are openly discussing preparations for war with Russia while raising military spending and arms production.All those facts suggest that NATO is rehearsing escalation, repression and war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-deterring-ukraine-nato--foreign-ministry-1124307206.html
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russia, maria zakharova, dmitry peskov, sergey lavrov, latvia, baltic sea, nato, joint expeditionary force, war

NATO Prepares for War, Hitler-Style Prison Camps and Blockade of Russia

10:02 GMT 30.06.2026 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 30.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaServicemen stand at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 NATO exercise. File photo
Servicemen stand at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 NATO exercise. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
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While NATO accuses Russia of plotting attacks on the bloc, its own actions suggest it is planning for war with Russia.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO is building weapon to attack airfields deep inside Russia, with Ukraine as a testing ground. This spring, the NATO-led Joint Expeditionary Force held wargames to practise besieging and capturing Russia's Kaliningrad region.

Questions have also been raised over the Namejs 2025 exercises in the Baltics.

Lithuanian media said the exercise played out setting up a temporary prison camp called "Selonia" in Latvia for "potential collaborators" — civilians suspected of political disloyalty.
The camp would have 10,000 prisoners with 300 guards
The exercise included identifying and isolating politically suspect people
That was most worrying for border regions like Latvia's Latgale, where Russian remains the common language Russians, Latvians, Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians, Ukrainians and Jews. Russian- and Belarusian-speaking communities in Lithuania could also be targeted, including parts of the Polish minority.

Echoing the Nazi occupation, the drills involved labeling parts of the population as potential enemies, compiling lists of "disloyal" citizens and preparing prison camps even before any conflict begins.

Other war games were held near Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea, where chemical weapons were dumped after World War II. The aim was to control sea traffic — possibly planning for Baltic Sea blockade on Russian ports.

Moscow insists that it has no desire for war with NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said there was no support for confrontation in Russia. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the European Union of militarism on the pretext of a Russian menace.

On June 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said NATO countries are openly discussing preparations for war with Russia while raising military spending and arms production.

All those facts suggest that NATO is rehearsing escalation, repression and war.
From May 19 to 21, Russian forces conducted exercises to prepare and deploy nuclear units at full combat readiness, including joint operations with nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
Military
Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Deterring Ukraine, NATO – Foreign Ministry
13 June, 16:04 GMT
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