https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/nato-prepares-for-war-hitler-style-prison-camps-and-blockade-of-russia-1124377526.html

NATO Prepares for War, Hitler-Style Prison Camps and Blockade of Russia

NATO Prepares for War, Hitler-Style Prison Camps and Blockade of Russia

Sputnik International

While NATO accuses Russia of plotting attacks on the bloc, its own actions suggest it is planning for war with Russia.

2026-06-30T10:02+0000

2026-06-30T10:02+0000

2026-06-30T10:05+0000

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russia

maria zakharova

dmitry peskov

sergey lavrov

latvia

baltic sea

nato

joint expeditionary force

war

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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO is building weapon to attack airfields deep inside Russia, with Ukraine as a testing ground. This spring, the NATO-led Joint Expeditionary Force held wargames to practise besieging and capturing Russia's Kaliningrad region.Questions have also been raised over the Namejs 2025 exercises in the Baltics.Lithuanian media said the exercise played out setting up a temporary prison camp called "Selonia" in Latvia for "potential collaborators" — civilians suspected of political disloyalty.That was most worrying for border regions like Latvia's Latgale, where Russian remains the common language Russians, Latvians, Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians, Ukrainians and Jews. Russian- and Belarusian-speaking communities in Lithuania could also be targeted, including parts of the Polish minority.Other war games were held near Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea, where chemical weapons were dumped after World War II. The aim was to control sea traffic — possibly planning for Baltic Sea blockade on Russian ports.Moscow insists that it has no desire for war with NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said there was no support for confrontation in Russia. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the European Union of militarism on the pretext of a Russian menace.On June 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said NATO countries are openly discussing preparations for war with Russia while raising military spending and arms production.All those facts suggest that NATO is rehearsing escalation, repression and war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-deterring-ukraine-nato--foreign-ministry-1124307206.html

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russia, maria zakharova, dmitry peskov, sergey lavrov, latvia, baltic sea, nato, joint expeditionary force, war