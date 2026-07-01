https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/trump-says-iran-fine-in-terms-of-adhering-to-memorandum-of-understanding-1124383174.html

Trump Says Iran 'Fine' in Terms of Adhering to Memorandum of Understanding

Trump Says Iran 'Fine' in Terms of Adhering to Memorandum of Understanding

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has been "fine" when it comes to meeting the terms of a memorandum of understanding reached with Washington.

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"Well, I think they've come a long way. We hit them very hard last week. I think they're fine," Trump told reporters when asked the relevant question.The denuclearization of Iran is advancing, Donald Trump said, adding that good meetings are being held.However, the president did not specify, which meetings he meant."So, I call it the denuclearization and it's all taking place. It's all going well," Trump added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/iran-likely-to-hold-talks-on-us-memorandum-with-qatar-in-doha--foreign-ministry-1124378958.html

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