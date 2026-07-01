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Trump Says Iran 'Fine' in Terms of Adhering to Memorandum of Understanding
Trump Says Iran 'Fine' in Terms of Adhering to Memorandum of Understanding
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has been "fine" when it comes to meeting the terms of a memorandum of understanding reached with Washington.
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"Well, I think they've come a long way. We hit them very hard last week. I think they're fine," Trump told reporters when asked the relevant question.The denuclearization of Iran is advancing, Donald Trump said, adding that good meetings are being held.However, the president did not specify, which meetings he meant."So, I call it the denuclearization and it's all taking place. It's all going well," Trump added.
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Trump Says Iran 'Fine' in Terms of Adhering to Memorandum of Understanding

13:07 GMT 01.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has been "fine" when it comes to meeting the terms of a memorandum of understanding reached with Washington.
"Well, I think they've come a long way. We hit them very hard last week. I think they're fine," Trump told reporters when asked the relevant question.
The denuclearization of Iran is advancing, Donald Trump said, adding that good meetings are being held.
"As far as things are going, the denucularization of Iran is moving along well. They've had very good meetings," Trump told reporters.
However, the president did not specify, which meetings he meant.
"So, I call it the denuclearization and it's all taking place. It's all going well," Trump added.
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Iran Likely to Hold Talks on US Memorandum With Qatar in Doha – Foreign Ministry
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