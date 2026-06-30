https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/iran-likely-to-hold-talks-on-us-memorandum-with-qatar-in-doha--foreign-ministry-1124378958.html
Iran Likely to Hold Talks on US Memorandum With Qatar in Doha – Foreign Ministry
Iran Likely to Hold Talks on US Memorandum With Qatar in Doha – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran will likely conduct talks on July 1 with the Qatari side as a mediator in the dialogue with the United States to discuss the implementation of the Iran-US memorandum and its Article 11, providing for the release of Iran's frozen assets, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday.
2026-06-30T14:22+0000
2026-06-30T14:22+0000
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On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar, with the assets to be transferred to Tehran. The spokesman also expressed hope that Iran would succeed in unblocking its assets under Article 11. Baghaei added that talks on drafting the final agreement depend on the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum, saying that some success in implementing several provisions has been achieved. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
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middle east, masoud pezeshkian, iran, qatar, tehran, iranian foreign ministry, foreign ministry, memorandum of understanding (mou)
Iran Likely to Hold Talks on US Memorandum With Qatar in Doha – Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will likely conduct talks on July 1 with the Qatari side as a mediator in the dialogue with the United States to discuss the implementation of the Iran-US memorandum and its Article 11, providing for the release of Iran's frozen assets, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar, with the assets to be transferred to Tehran.
"There will be no negotiating meetings with the US side at any level in the coming days. The reported visit of US representatives to Qatar is unrelated to the Iranian delegation's visit, which is solely aimed at following up on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, including Article 11," Baghaei told a briefing, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
The spokesman also expressed hope that Iran would succeed in unblocking its assets under Article 11. Baghaei added that talks on drafting the final agreement depend on the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum, saying that some success in implementing several provisions has been achieved.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
.
Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.