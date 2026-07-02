https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russias-shock--awe-missile-barrage-could-force-ukraine-to-peace--expert-1124387563.html
Russia’s Shock & Awe Missile Barrage Could Force Ukraine to Peace – Expert
Russia’s Shock & Awe Missile Barrage Could Force Ukraine to Peace – Expert
Sputnik International
Judging by Zelensky’s hysterical reaction, the damage inflicted on assembly lines of the Flamingo ballistic missiles was serious, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.
2026-07-02T14:56+0000
2026-07-02T14:56+0000
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Mikhailov highlighted that Russia's July 2 attack unleashed an array of cruise, supersonic, and hypersonic missiles, reinforced by precision-strike drones.He noted that the Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “immobilizes logistics and the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian military.”On July 2, Russia carried out a large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, and on the production facilities for Flamingo missiles and drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/russia-strikes-uav-arms-logistics-center-of-ukraine-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124341042.html
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Russia’s Shock & Awe Missile Barrage Could Force Ukraine to Peace – Expert
Judging by Zelensky’s hysterical reaction, the damage done to the Flamingo ballistic missiles' assembly lines was serious, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.
Mikhailov highlighted that Russia's July 2 attack unleashed an array of cruise, supersonic, and hypersonic missiles, reinforced by precision-strike drones.
“There is no longer any kind of embargo on strikes against Ukraine, which is why any military-related target in Ukraine that may be of interest to the Russian armed forces will be hit in the future,” the analyst pointed out.
He noted that the Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “immobilizes logistics and the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian military.”
As for Russia’s latest raid, "it may become an important step in the process of forcing the Zelensky regime toward a peace settlement," Mikhailov emphasized.
On July 2, Russia carried out a large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, and on the production facilities for Flamingo missiles and drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.