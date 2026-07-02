https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russias-shock--awe-missile-barrage-could-force-ukraine-to-peace--expert-1124387563.html

Russia’s Shock & Awe Missile Barrage Could Force Ukraine to Peace – Expert

Russia’s Shock & Awe Missile Barrage Could Force Ukraine to Peace – Expert

Sputnik International

Judging by Zelensky’s hysterical reaction, the damage inflicted on assembly lines of the Flamingo ballistic missiles was serious, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.

2026-07-02T14:56+0000

2026-07-02T14:56+0000

2026-07-02T14:56+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

missile

drones

strike

infrastructure

target

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg

Mikhailov highlighted that Russia's July 2 attack unleashed an array of cruise, supersonic, and hypersonic missiles, reinforced by precision-strike drones.He noted that the Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “immobilizes logistics and the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian military.”On July 2, Russia carried out a large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, and on the production facilities for Flamingo missiles and drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-keeps-hammering-ukraines-energy-grid-1124380857.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/russia-strikes-uav-arms-logistics-center-of-ukraine-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124341042.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, missile, drones, strike, infrastructure, target