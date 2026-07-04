https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-liberation-punches-hole-in-ukraines-defense---expert-1124396404.html

Konstantinovka Liberation Punches Hole in Ukraine’s Defense - Expert

Konstantinovka Liberation Punches Hole in Ukraine’s Defense - Expert

Sputnik International

Konstantinovka was the southernmost linchpin of Ukraine’s last major urban defense cluster in Donbass, former Swedish armed forces officer Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.

2026-07-04T18:10+0000

2026-07-04T18:10+0000

2026-07-04T18:10+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

konstantinovka

russian forces

donbass

volodymyr zelensky

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This line stretched from Slavyansk in the north through Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, he notes.By seizing Konstantinovka, Russian troops gained the opportunity to roll up the entire ‘fortified belt’ from its southern flank.Beyond it lies open terrain extending toward the Dnepr River, emphasizes the expert.According to the pundit, Druzhkovka, whose defense positions face eastward, is vulnerable on its western and southern approaches.Zelensky’s false 'success' spin for the West is a desperate cover-up for Ukraine's Donbass disaster unfolding on the ground, sums up the analyst.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russias-defense-minister-praises-yug-battlegroup-soldiers-for-konstantinovka-liberation-1124395378.html

russia

ukraine

konstantinovka

donbass

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russia, ukraine, konstantinovka, russian forces, donbass, volodymyr zelensky