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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-liberation-punches-hole-in-ukraines-defense---expert-1124396404.html
Konstantinovka Liberation Punches Hole in Ukraine’s Defense - Expert
Konstantinovka Liberation Punches Hole in Ukraine’s Defense - Expert
Sputnik International
Konstantinovka was the southernmost linchpin of Ukraine’s last major urban defense cluster in Donbass, former Swedish armed forces officer Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.
2026-07-04T18:10+0000
2026-07-04T18:10+0000
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This line stretched from Slavyansk in the north through Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, he notes.By seizing Konstantinovka, Russian troops gained the opportunity to roll up the entire ‘fortified belt’ from its southern flank.Beyond it lies open terrain extending toward the Dnepr River, emphasizes the expert.According to the pundit, Druzhkovka, whose defense positions face eastward, is vulnerable on its western and southern approaches.Zelensky’s false 'success' spin for the West is a desperate cover-up for Ukraine's Donbass disaster unfolding on the ground, sums up the analyst.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russias-defense-minister-praises-yug-battlegroup-soldiers-for-konstantinovka-liberation-1124395378.html
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Konstantinovka Liberation Punches Hole in Ukraine’s Defense - Expert

18:10 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian forces in liberated Konstantinovka, Donbass.
Russian forces in liberated Konstantinovka, Donbass. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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Konstantinovka was the southernmost linchpin of Ukraine’s last major urban defense cluster in Donbass, former Swedish armed forces officer Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.
This line stretched from Slavyansk in the north through Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, he notes.
By seizing Konstantinovka, Russian troops gained the opportunity to roll up the entire ‘fortified belt’ from its southern flank.
Beyond it lies open terrain extending toward the Dnepr River, emphasizes the expert.
According to the pundit, Druzhkovka, whose defense positions face eastward, is vulnerable on its western and southern approaches.
“When Druzhkovka falls, logistics to both Kramatorsk and Slavyansk will be severely hampered,” he speculates, adding that Ukraine will scramble to plug this frontline hole.
Zelensky’s false 'success' spin for the West is a desperate cover-up for Ukraine's Donbass disaster unfolding on the ground, sums up the analyst.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Defense Minister Praises Yug Battlegroup Soldiers for Konstantinovka Liberation
12:44 GMT
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