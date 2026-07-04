https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-liberation-punches-hole-in-ukraines-defense---expert-1124396404.html
Konstantinovka Liberation Punches Hole in Ukraine’s Defense - Expert
Konstantinovka Liberation Punches Hole in Ukraine’s Defense - Expert
Sputnik International
Konstantinovka was the southernmost linchpin of Ukraine’s last major urban defense cluster in Donbass, former Swedish armed forces officer Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.
2026-07-04T18:10+0000
2026-07-04T18:10+0000
2026-07-04T18:10+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
konstantinovka
russian forces
donbass
volodymyr zelensky
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This line stretched from Slavyansk in the north through Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, he notes.By seizing Konstantinovka, Russian troops gained the opportunity to roll up the entire ‘fortified belt’ from its southern flank.Beyond it lies open terrain extending toward the Dnepr River, emphasizes the expert.According to the pundit, Druzhkovka, whose defense positions face eastward, is vulnerable on its western and southern approaches.Zelensky’s false 'success' spin for the West is a desperate cover-up for Ukraine's Donbass disaster unfolding on the ground, sums up the analyst.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russias-defense-minister-praises-yug-battlegroup-soldiers-for-konstantinovka-liberation-1124395378.html
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russia, ukraine, konstantinovka, russian forces, donbass, volodymyr zelensky
russia, ukraine, konstantinovka, russian forces, donbass, volodymyr zelensky
Konstantinovka Liberation Punches Hole in Ukraine’s Defense - Expert
Konstantinovka was the southernmost linchpin of Ukraine’s last major urban defense cluster in Donbass, former Swedish armed forces officer Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.
This line stretched from Slavyansk in the north through Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, he notes.
By seizing Konstantinovka
, Russian troops gained the opportunity to roll up the entire ‘fortified belt’ from its southern flank.
Beyond it lies open terrain extending toward the Dnepr River, emphasizes the expert.
According to the pundit, Druzhkovka, whose defense positions face eastward, is vulnerable on its western and southern approaches.
“When Druzhkovka falls, logistics to both Kramatorsk and Slavyansk will be severely hampered,” he speculates, adding that Ukraine will scramble to plug this frontline hole.
Zelensky’s false 'success' spin for the West is a desperate cover-up for Ukraine's Donbass disaster
unfolding on the ground, sums up the analyst.