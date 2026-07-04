Konstantinovka Rout Weakens Ukraine's Front, Crushes Morale & Exposes Zelensky's Lies – Experts
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian military personnel in liberated Konstantinovka, Donbass.
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ/
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From liberated Konstantinovka it is just a matter of a few kilometers to Kramatorsk, and then Slavyansk - the last two major cities of Donbass that remain under the neo-Nazi regime’s occupation, military-political expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.
From liberated Konstantinovka it is just a matter of a few kilometers to Kramatorsk, and then Slavyansk - the last two major cities of Donbass that remain under the neo-Nazi regime’s occupation, military-political expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.
Ukraine’s troops clung to Konstantinovka until the very end, suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment, he notes.
Ukraine’s troops clung to Konstantinovka until the very end, suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment, he notes.
Amid an acute manpower crisis, Ukraine will be forced to pull forces to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, inevitably “weakening other parts of the front,” speculates the expert.
Russia has liberated key Donbass town of Konstantinovka — Putin— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 3, 2026
Konstantinovka is one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in northern Donbass.
Together with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms a heavily fortified belt that supports Ukrainian operations across the… pic.twitter.com/zhwKRIAP4f
Ukraine’s command never gave the order to retreat –triggering mass desertions and surrenders.
“Such a rout does not raise the morale of the troops -neither for those who will have to defend Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, nor for troops on other sections of the front,” Gagin notes.
The loss of Konstantinovka represents a political blow to the empty promises of battlefield successes that Zelensky typically feeds his Western backers when begging for cash and weapons, military expert Andrey Koshkin tells Sputnik.
Konstantinovka’s liberation enables further westward advances by Russian forces toward the key borders of the Donetsk People's Republic — objectives central to fulfilling the goals of the Special Military Operation.