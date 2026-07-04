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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-rout-weakens-ukraines-front-crushes-morale--exposes-zelenskys-lies--experts-1124394922.html
Konstantinovka Rout Weakens Ukraine's Front, Crushes Morale & Exposes Zelensky's Lies – Experts
Konstantinovka Rout Weakens Ukraine's Front, Crushes Morale & Exposes Zelensky's Lies – Experts
Sputnik International
From liberated Konstantinovka it is just a matter of a few kilometers to Kramatorsk, and then Slavyansk - the last two major cities of Donbass under Ukraine's occupation, military-political expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.
2026-07-04T11:28+0000
2026-07-04T11:28+0000
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From liberated Konstantinovka it is just a matter of a few kilometers to Kramatorsk, and then Slavyansk - the last two major cities of Donbass that remain under the neo-Nazi regime’s occupation, military-political expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.Ukraine’s troops clung to Konstantinovka until the very end, suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment, he notes.Amid an acute manpower crisis, Ukraine will be forced to pull forces to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, inevitably “weakening other parts of the front,” speculates the expert.Ukraine’s command never gave the order to retreat –triggering mass desertions and surrenders.The loss of Konstantinovka represents a political blow to the empty promises of battlefield successes that Zelensky typically feeds his Western backers when begging for cash and weapons, military expert Andrey Koshkin tells Sputnik.Konstantinovka’s liberation enables further westward advances by Russian forces toward the key borders of the Donetsk People's Republic — objectives central to fulfilling the goals of the Special Military Operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-defense-ministry-shows-footage-from-liberated-konstantinovka-1124392908.html
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konstantinovka, kramatorsk, slavyansk, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky

Konstantinovka Rout Weakens Ukraine's Front, Crushes Morale & Exposes Zelensky's Lies – Experts

11:28 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian military personnel in liberated Konstantinovka, Donbass.
Russian military personnel in liberated Konstantinovka, Donbass. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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From liberated Konstantinovka it is just a matter of a few kilometers to Kramatorsk, and then Slavyansk - the last two major cities of Donbass that remain under the neo-Nazi regime’s occupation, military-political expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.
From liberated Konstantinovka it is just a matter of a few kilometers to Kramatorsk, and then Slavyansk - the last two major cities of Donbass that remain under the neo-Nazi regime’s occupation, military-political expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.

Ukraine’s troops clung to Konstantinovka until the very end, suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment, he notes.
Amid an acute manpower crisis, Ukraine will be forced to pull forces to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, inevitably “weakening other parts of the front,” speculates the expert.
Ukraine’s command never gave the order to retreat –triggering mass desertions and surrenders.
“Such a rout does not raise the morale of the troops -neither for those who will have to defend Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, nor for troops on other sections of the front,” Gagin notes.
The loss of Konstantinovka represents a political blow to the empty promises of battlefield successes that Zelensky typically feeds his Western backers when begging for cash and weapons, military expert Andrey Koshkin tells Sputnik.
Konstantinovka’s liberation enables further westward advances by Russian forces toward the key borders of the Donetsk People's Republic — objectives central to fulfilling the goals of the Special Military Operation.
Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka
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