https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-rout-weakens-ukraines-front-crushes-morale--exposes-zelenskys-lies--experts-1124394922.html

Konstantinovka Rout Weakens Ukraine's Front, Crushes Morale & Exposes Zelensky's Lies – Experts

Konstantinovka Rout Weakens Ukraine's Front, Crushes Morale & Exposes Zelensky's Lies – Experts

Sputnik International

From liberated Konstantinovka it is just a matter of a few kilometers to Kramatorsk, and then Slavyansk - the last two major cities of Donbass under Ukraine's occupation, military-political expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.

2026-07-04T11:28+0000

2026-07-04T11:28+0000

2026-07-04T11:28+0000

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konstantinovka

kramatorsk

slavyansk

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

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From liberated Konstantinovka it is just a matter of a few kilometers to Kramatorsk, and then Slavyansk - the last two major cities of Donbass that remain under the neo-Nazi regime’s occupation, military-political expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.Ukraine’s troops clung to Konstantinovka until the very end, suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment, he notes.Amid an acute manpower crisis, Ukraine will be forced to pull forces to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, inevitably “weakening other parts of the front,” speculates the expert.Ukraine’s command never gave the order to retreat –triggering mass desertions and surrenders.The loss of Konstantinovka represents a political blow to the empty promises of battlefield successes that Zelensky typically feeds his Western backers when begging for cash and weapons, military expert Andrey Koshkin tells Sputnik.Konstantinovka’s liberation enables further westward advances by Russian forces toward the key borders of the Donetsk People's Republic — objectives central to fulfilling the goals of the Special Military Operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-defense-ministry-shows-footage-from-liberated-konstantinovka-1124392908.html

konstantinovka

kramatorsk

slavyansk

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konstantinovka, kramatorsk, slavyansk, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky