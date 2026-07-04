https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-takeover-key-to-donbass-liberation--medvedev-1124396575.html
Konstantinovka Takeover Key to Donbass Liberation – Medvedev
Konstantinovka Takeover Key to Donbass Liberation – Medvedev
Sputnik International
The capture of the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is an important step in the final liberation of Donbass, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.
2026-07-04T14:48+0000
2026-07-04T14:48+0000
2026-07-04T14:48+0000
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"An important step in the final liberation of Donbass and the achievement of the goals of the special military operation," Medvedev wrote on the Max messaging platform. He called the liberation of Konstantinovka an obvious success for the Russian armed forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html
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Konstantinovka Takeover Key to Donbass Liberation – Medvedev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The capture of the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is an important step in the final liberation of Donbass, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.
"An important step in the final liberation of Donbass and the achievement of the goals of the special military operation," Medvedev wrote on the Max messaging platform.
He called the liberation of Konstantinovka an obvious success for the Russian armed forces.
On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberated Konstantinovka. Putin called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.