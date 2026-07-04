https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-takeover-key-to-donbass-liberation--medvedev-1124396575.html

Konstantinovka Takeover Key to Donbass Liberation – Medvedev

Konstantinovka Takeover Key to Donbass Liberation – Medvedev

Sputnik International

The capture of the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is an important step in the final liberation of Donbass, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

2026-07-04T14:48+0000

2026-07-04T14:48+0000

2026-07-04T14:48+0000

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"An important step in the final liberation of Donbass and the achievement of the goals of the special military operation," Medvedev wrote on the Max messaging platform. He called the liberation of Konstantinovka an obvious success for the Russian armed forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html

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donbass

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russia, donbass, konstantinovka, dmitry medvedev