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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Konstantinovka Takeover Key to Donbass Liberation – Medvedev
Konstantinovka Takeover Key to Donbass Liberation – Medvedev
Sputnik International
The capture of the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is an important step in the final liberation of Donbass, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.
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"An important step in the final liberation of Donbass and the achievement of the goals of the special military operation," Medvedev wrote on the Max messaging platform. He called the liberation of Konstantinovka an obvious success for the Russian armed forces.
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Konstantinovka Takeover Key to Donbass Liberation – Medvedev

14:48 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian military personnel have taken control of Konstantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic.
Russian military personnel have taken control of Konstantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The capture of the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is an important step in the final liberation of Donbass, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.
"An important step in the final liberation of Donbass and the achievement of the goals of the special military operation," Medvedev wrote on the Max messaging platform.
He called the liberation of Konstantinovka an obvious success for the Russian armed forces.

On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberated Konstantinovka. Putin called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

DPR militia members engrossed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the Maryinka settlement near Donetsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
08:24 GMT
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