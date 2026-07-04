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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/while-zelensky-spun-lies-russia-liberated-konstantinovka---russian-foreign-ministry-spox-1124393238.html
While Zelensky Spun Lies, Russia Liberated Konstantinovka - Russian Foreign Ministry Spox
While Zelensky Spun Lies, Russia Liberated Konstantinovka - Russian Foreign Ministry Spox
Sputnik International
The liberation of the strategic stronghold of Konstantinovka by Russian forces is “vital for further advances,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underscored in a post on Telegram.
2026-07-04T05:18+0000
2026-07-04T05:18+0000
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Noting that the heavily fortified stronghold that the Ukrainian regime “loved to brag about” has finally fallen, Zakharova called out Zelensky over the lies he fed to Western audiences.While he spun tales about phantom “battlefield successes” to squeeze out even more money and cling to power, Russia’s armed forces delivered a genuine battlefield success, she said.Announcing the full liberation of Konstantinovka earlier, Putin called it a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-defense-ministry-shows-footage-from-liberated-konstantinovka-1124392908.html
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maria zakharova, vladimir putin, russia, konstantinovka, volodymyr zelensky, donetsk people’s republic

While Zelensky Spun Lies, Russia Liberated Konstantinovka - Russian Foreign Ministry Spox

05:18 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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The liberation of the strategic stronghold of Konstantinovka by Russian forces is “vital for further advances,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underscored in a post on Telegram.
Noting that the heavily fortified stronghold that the Ukrainian regime “loved to brag about” has finally fallen, Zakharova called out Zelensky over the lies he fed to Western audiences.

While he spun tales about phantom “battlefield successes” to squeeze out even more money and cling to power, Russia’s armed forces delivered a genuine battlefield success, she said.
Announcing the full liberation of Konstantinovka earlier, Putin called it a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry Shows Footage From Liberated Konstantinovka
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