While Zelensky Spun Lies, Russia Liberated Konstantinovka - Russian Foreign Ministry Spox
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry/
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The liberation of the strategic stronghold of Konstantinovka by Russian forces is “vital for further advances,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underscored in a post on Telegram.
Noting that the heavily fortified stronghold that the Ukrainian regime “loved to brag about” has finally fallen, Zakharova called out Zelensky over the lies he fed to Western audiences.
While he spun tales about phantom “battlefield successes” to squeeze out even more money and cling to power, Russia’s armed forces delivered a genuine battlefield success, she said.
While he spun tales about phantom “battlefield successes” to squeeze out even more money and cling to power, Russia’s armed forces delivered a genuine battlefield success, she said.
Russia has liberated key Donbass town of Konstantinovka — Putin— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 3, 2026
Konstantinovka is one of most important logistics and defensive hubs in northern Donbass.
Together with Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, it forms a heavily fortified belt that supports Ukrainian operations across the… pic.twitter.com/zhwKRIAP4f
Announcing the full liberation of Konstantinovka earlier, Putin called it a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.