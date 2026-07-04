https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/while-zelensky-spun-lies-russia-liberated-konstantinovka---russian-foreign-ministry-spox-1124393238.html

While Zelensky Spun Lies, Russia Liberated Konstantinovka - Russian Foreign Ministry Spox

While Zelensky Spun Lies, Russia Liberated Konstantinovka - Russian Foreign Ministry Spox

Sputnik International

The liberation of the strategic stronghold of Konstantinovka by Russian forces is “vital for further advances,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underscored in a post on Telegram.

2026-07-04T05:18+0000

2026-07-04T05:18+0000

2026-07-04T05:18+0000

russia

maria zakharova

vladimir putin

russia

konstantinovka

volodymyr zelensky

donetsk people’s republic

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Noting that the heavily fortified stronghold that the Ukrainian regime “loved to brag about” has finally fallen, Zakharova called out Zelensky over the lies he fed to Western audiences.While he spun tales about phantom “battlefield successes” to squeeze out even more money and cling to power, Russia’s armed forces delivered a genuine battlefield success, she said.Announcing the full liberation of Konstantinovka earlier, Putin called it a key step toward liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-defense-ministry-shows-footage-from-liberated-konstantinovka-1124392908.html

russia

konstantinovka

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maria zakharova, vladimir putin, russia, konstantinovka, volodymyr zelensky, donetsk people’s republic