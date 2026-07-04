https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/ukraine-believed-konstantinovka-unbreakable-russia-proved-otherwise--kremlin-1124396715.html

Ukraine Believed Konstantinovka Unbreakable, Russia Proved Otherwise – Kremlin

Ukraine Believed Konstantinovka Unbreakable, Russia Proved Otherwise – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine believed the fortified area in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was inaccessible, but Russian forces proved otherwise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

2026-07-04T16:31+0000

2026-07-04T16:31+0000

2026-07-04T16:57+0000

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"These are fortified areas that had been poured with concrete since 2014 and which, as the Ukrainian side believed, were absolutely impregnable. Our forces proved otherwise," Peskov told Russian media. He called the capture of Konstantinovka by Russian troops a very important victory. Volodymyr Zelensky may come to Moscow for talks as soon as he is ready to make important and responsible decisions, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-takeover-key-to-donbass-liberation--medvedev-1124396575.html

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