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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/ukraine-believed-konstantinovka-unbreakable-russia-proved-otherwise--kremlin-1124396715.html
Ukraine Believed Konstantinovka Unbreakable, Russia Proved Otherwise – Kremlin
Ukraine Believed Konstantinovka Unbreakable, Russia Proved Otherwise – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Ukraine believed the fortified area in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was inaccessible, but Russian forces proved otherwise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2026-07-04T16:31+0000
2026-07-04T16:57+0000
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"These are fortified areas that had been poured with concrete since 2014 and which, as the Ukrainian side believed, were absolutely impregnable. Our forces proved otherwise," Peskov told Russian media. He called the capture of Konstantinovka by Russian troops a very important victory. Volodymyr Zelensky may come to Moscow for talks as soon as he is ready to make important and responsible decisions, Peskov said.
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Ukraine Believed Konstantinovka Unbreakable, Russia Proved Otherwise – Kremlin

16:31 GMT 04.07.2026 (Updated: 16:57 GMT 04.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevA general view shows the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters, the Grand Kremlin Palace and the Archangel's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A general view shows the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters, the Grand Kremlin Palace and the Archangel's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine believed the fortified area in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was inaccessible, but Russian forces proved otherwise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"These are fortified areas that had been poured with concrete since 2014 and which, as the Ukrainian side believed, were absolutely impregnable. Our forces proved otherwise," Peskov told Russian media.
He called the capture of Konstantinovka by Russian troops a very important victory.

On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberated Konstantinovka. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

Russian military personnel have taken control of Konstantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Konstantinovka Takeover Key to Donbass Liberation – Medvedev
14:48 GMT
Volodymyr Zelensky may come to Moscow for talks as soon as he is ready to make important and responsible decisions, Peskov said.
"He [Zelensky] may come to Moscow as soon as he is ready to make important, consequential decisions. Ukraine knows perfectly well what those are," Peskov told the KP radio station.
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