https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/ukraine-believed-konstantinovka-unbreakable-russia-proved-otherwise--kremlin-1124396715.html
Ukraine Believed Konstantinovka Unbreakable, Russia Proved Otherwise – Kremlin
Ukraine Believed Konstantinovka Unbreakable, Russia Proved Otherwise – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Ukraine believed the fortified area in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was inaccessible, but Russian forces proved otherwise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2026-07-04T16:31+0000
2026-07-04T16:31+0000
2026-07-04T16:57+0000
world
russia
ukraine
kremlin
dmitry peskov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115720303_0:0:2272:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_b1a53f30a89b77a4428fbffb33161e8c.jpg
"These are fortified areas that had been poured with concrete since 2014 and which, as the Ukrainian side believed, were absolutely impregnable. Our forces proved otherwise," Peskov told Russian media. He called the capture of Konstantinovka by Russian troops a very important victory. Volodymyr Zelensky may come to Moscow for talks as soon as he is ready to make important and responsible decisions, Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-takeover-key-to-donbass-liberation--medvedev-1124396575.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115720303_167:0:2272:1579_1920x0_80_0_0_5340e7f0bdf5a21e99c8c6556d8b778d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, kremlin, dmitry peskov
russia, ukraine, kremlin, dmitry peskov
Ukraine Believed Konstantinovka Unbreakable, Russia Proved Otherwise – Kremlin
16:31 GMT 04.07.2026 (Updated: 16:57 GMT 04.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine believed the fortified area in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was inaccessible, but Russian forces proved otherwise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"These are fortified areas that had been poured with concrete since 2014 and which, as the Ukrainian side believed, were absolutely impregnable. Our forces proved otherwise," Peskov told Russian media.
He called the capture of Konstantinovka by Russian troops a very important victory.
On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberated Konstantinovka. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.
Volodymyr Zelensky may come to Moscow for talks as soon as he is ready to make important and responsible decisions, Peskov said.
"He [Zelensky] may come to Moscow as soon as he is ready to make important, consequential decisions. Ukraine knows perfectly well what those are," Peskov told the KP radio station.