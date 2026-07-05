https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/putin-and-trump-hold-constructive-phone-call-discuss-ukraine-and-middle-east--kremlin-aide-1124397229.html

Putin and Trump Hold Constructive Phone Call, Discuss Ukraine and Middle East – Kremlin Aide

Putin and Trump Hold Constructive Phone Call, Discuss Ukraine and Middle East – Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a new phone call, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

2026-07-05T03:39+0000

2026-07-05T03:39+0000

2026-07-05T04:55+0000

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The call was initiated by the American side and lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. According to Ushakov, the conversation was not only protocol-related, but also businesslike and highly constructive.Putin Congratulates Trump on US Independence DayDuring the call, Putin congratulated Trump and the American people on US Independence Day, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.The Russian president also recalled Russia’s contribution to the formation of American statehood and wished Trump continued success in hosting the FIFA World Cup in the United States.Russia and US Stress Importance of Continued ContactsPutin and Trump agreed to hold another phone call in the near future.The two leaders stressed the importance of continued Russia-US contacts, including on economic issues.Trump noted the enormous prospects for Russia-US cooperation that could open after the end of the conflict in Ukraine.The presidents also emphasized the importance of treating the shared pages of Russian and American history with care. They especially stressed that the peoples of Russia and the US will never forget their alliance during World War II.Putin and Trump also noted the symbolism of the upcoming launch of a joint Russian-American crew to the International Space Station from Baikonur.Ushakov said the planned joint space launch is a concrete example showing that the two powers are interested in working together in a wide range of areas.Putin Outlines Real Battlefield SituationPutin outlined to Trump the real situation on the battlefield, where Russian forces are confidently advancing along the entire line of contact, Ushakov said.According to Ushakov, Europeans are acting based on a false perception of the overall situation and the reality on the line of contact.He said Ukraine and its European sponsors are betting on prolonging and escalating the conflict, including through terrorism against civilians.Ushakov called the liberation of Konstantinovka an important stage in the liberation of the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.He also stressed that Russian forces will take the remaining Ukrainian fortified areas, no matter how strongly the Kiev regime tries to hold on to them.Trump again confirmed his readiness to help seek a swift end to the fighting and a peaceful settlement of the crisis.The US president said his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are ready to come to Moscow at a convenient time to continue mediation efforts.Russia Ready to Help Stabilize the Middle EastThe leaders also discussed the situation around Iran.Putin confirmed that Russia is ready to provide practical assistance in de-escalating and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, Ushakov said.The Russian president expressed hope that the US-Iran negotiation process, based on the memorandum of understanding, will make it possible to find mutually acceptable long-term solutions to the key issues of the settlement.Trump, in turn, thanked Russia for its balanced position and constructive proposals on the Middle East, Ushakov said.Russia has repeatedly stressed the need for diplomacy, de-escalation and practical steps to stabilize the region.The latest Putin-Trump call came 20 days after their previous conversation on June 14. It was their fourth phone call this year and the 14th since Trump returned to the White House in 2025.

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