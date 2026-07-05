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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/zelensky-has-no-need-for-ukrainians-dead-or-alive--russias-zakharova-1124402170.html
Zelensky Has No Need for Ukrainians, Dead or Alive – Russia's Zakharova
Zelensky Has No Need for Ukrainians, Dead or Alive – Russia's Zakharova
Sputnik International
Zelensky does not need Ukrainians, dead or alive, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday, commenting on Ukraine's refusal to halt strikes on Konstantinovka to recover the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen.
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"Zelensky does not need Ukrainians, neither dead nor alive," she said. On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberatedKonstantinovka. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.On Saturday, the Russian military command proposed a localized 6-hour ceasefire on July 6 to facilitate the handover of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, but Ukraine declined.
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Zelensky Has No Need for Ukrainians, Dead or Alive – Russia's Zakharova

17:15 GMT 05.07.2026
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberVolodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zelensky does not need Ukrainians, dead or alive, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday, commenting on Ukraine's refusal to halt strikes on Konstantinovka to recover the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen.
"Zelensky does not need Ukrainians, neither dead nor alive," she said.
On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberatedKonstantinovka. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.
On Saturday, the Russian military command proposed a localized 6-hour ceasefire on July 6 to facilitate the handover of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, but Ukraine declined.
Exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen within the framework of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Refuses to Accept Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – Russian Defense Ministry
14:12 GMT
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