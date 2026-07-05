https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/zelensky-has-no-need-for-ukrainians-dead-or-alive--russias-zakharova-1124402170.html
Zelensky Has No Need for Ukrainians, Dead or Alive – Russia's Zakharova
Zelensky Has No Need for Ukrainians, Dead or Alive – Russia's Zakharova
Sputnik International
Zelensky does not need Ukrainians, dead or alive, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday, commenting on Ukraine's refusal to halt strikes on Konstantinovka to recover the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen.
2026-07-05T17:15+0000
2026-07-05T17:15+0000
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"Zelensky does not need Ukrainians, neither dead nor alive," she said. On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberatedKonstantinovka. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.On Saturday, the Russian military command proposed a localized 6-hour ceasefire on July 6 to facilitate the handover of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, but Ukraine declined.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/ukraine-refuses-to-accept-bodies-of-fallen-soldiers--russian-defense-ministry-1124401895.html
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russia, ukraine, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, konstantinovka, russian armed forces
Zelensky Has No Need for Ukrainians, Dead or Alive – Russia's Zakharova
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zelensky does not need Ukrainians, dead or alive, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday, commenting on Ukraine's refusal to halt strikes on Konstantinovka to recover the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen.
"Zelensky does not need Ukrainians, neither dead nor alive," she said.
On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberatedKonstantinovka
. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.
On Saturday, the Russian military command proposed a localized 6-hour ceasefire on July 6 to facilitate the handover of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, but Ukraine declined.