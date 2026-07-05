https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/ukraine-refuses-to-accept-bodies-of-fallen-soldiers--russian-defense-ministry-1124401895.html
Ukraine Refuses to Accept Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Refuses to Accept Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Ukraine has refused to accept the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in Konstantinovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-07-05T14:12+0000
2026-07-05T14:12+0000
2026-07-05T14:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
konstantinovka
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122261865_0:207:1064:806_1920x0_80_0_0_2ca196d5031112da3d1e192b33b6f3e9.jpg
The Russian ministry proposed on Saturday that Ukraine take away the remains of deceased Ukrainian soldiers from Konstantinovka, now under Russian control, during a humanitarian handover on July 6. Ukraine had until Sunday noon to reply via designated communication channels. The ministry criticized Ukraine for failing to make sure that relatives of the fallen arrange for their proper burial, thus again demonstrating "their attitude towards the dead servicemen as disposable materiel, which is mainly sent to the front line as a result of forced mobilization."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html
russia
ukraine
konstantinovka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122261865_0:108:1064:906_1920x0_80_0_0_01a233e57a8bf5eb72ffb34284ce18ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, konstantinovka, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, konstantinovka, russian defense ministry
Ukraine Refuses to Accept Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has refused to accept the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in Konstantinovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian ministry proposed on Saturday
that Ukraine take away the remains of deceased Ukrainian soldiers from Konstantinovka, now under Russian control, during a humanitarian handover on July 6. Ukraine had until Sunday noon to reply via designated communication channels.
"During the consideration of this issue by the special services, the Ukrainian side rejected this proposal," the statement read.
The ministry criticized Ukraine for failing to make sure that relatives of the fallen arrange for their proper burial, thus again demonstrating "their attitude towards the dead servicemen as disposable materiel, which is mainly sent to the front line as a result of forced mobilization."
On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberatedKonstantinovka. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.