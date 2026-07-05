https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/ukraine-refuses-to-accept-bodies-of-fallen-soldiers--russian-defense-ministry-1124401895.html

Ukraine Refuses to Accept Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine Refuses to Accept Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – Russian Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Ukraine has refused to accept the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in Konstantinovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-07-05T14:12+0000

2026-07-05T14:12+0000

2026-07-05T14:12+0000

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The Russian ministry proposed on Saturday that Ukraine take away the remains of deceased Ukrainian soldiers from Konstantinovka, now under Russian control, during a humanitarian handover on July 6. Ukraine had until Sunday noon to reply via designated communication channels. The ministry criticized Ukraine for failing to make sure that relatives of the fallen arrange for their proper burial, thus again demonstrating "their attitude towards the dead servicemen as disposable materiel, which is mainly sent to the front line as a result of forced mobilization."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html

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