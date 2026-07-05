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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/ukraine-refuses-to-accept-bodies-of-fallen-soldiers--russian-defense-ministry-1124401895.html
Ukraine Refuses to Accept Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Refuses to Accept Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Ukraine has refused to accept the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in Konstantinovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-07-05T14:12+0000
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The Russian ministry proposed on Saturday that Ukraine take away the remains of deceased Ukrainian soldiers from Konstantinovka, now under Russian control, during a humanitarian handover on July 6. Ukraine had until Sunday noon to reply via designated communication channels. The ministry criticized Ukraine for failing to make sure that relatives of the fallen arrange for their proper burial, thus again demonstrating "their attitude towards the dead servicemen as disposable materiel, which is mainly sent to the front line as a result of forced mobilization."
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Ukraine Refuses to Accept Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – Russian Defense Ministry

14:12 GMT 05.07.2026
© Sputnik / Press service of Vladimir Medinsky / Go to the mediabankExchange of bodies of fallen servicemen within the framework of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine.
Exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen within the framework of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has refused to accept the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in Konstantinovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian ministry proposed on Saturday that Ukraine take away the remains of deceased Ukrainian soldiers from Konstantinovka, now under Russian control, during a humanitarian handover on July 6. Ukraine had until Sunday noon to reply via designated communication channels.
"During the consideration of this issue by the special services, the Ukrainian side rejected this proposal," the statement read.
The ministry criticized Ukraine for failing to make sure that relatives of the fallen arrange for their proper burial, thus again demonstrating "their attitude towards the dead servicemen as disposable materiel, which is mainly sent to the front line as a result of forced mobilization."
DPR militia members engrossed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the Maryinka settlement near Donetsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
Yesterday, 08:24 GMT

On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberatedKonstantinovka. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

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