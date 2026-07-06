https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/ukraine-uses-drone-strikes-mostly-to-solicit-more-money-from-nato-1124406934.html
Ukraine Uses Drone Strikes Mostly to Solicit More Money From NATO - Military Expert
Ukraine Uses Drone Strikes Mostly to Solicit More Money From NATO - Military Expert
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian massed drone strike on July 6 was easy to anticipate as it was the eve of the NATO summit in Turkiye, Lt. Gen. Aytech Bizhev, former Russian Air Force deputy commander of the CIS Joint Air Defense System, explains to Sputnik.
2026-07-06T16:38+0000
2026-07-06T16:38+0000
2026-07-06T17:03+0000
analysis
russia
aitech bizhev
ukraine
nato
air defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/88/1079238800_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_96f4bfa36a1e7ecd7852d338f7d97032.jpg
Ukraine has time and again demonstrated eagerness to launch attacks ahead of meetings between high-ranking officials, especially NATO member states’ representatives, in order to portray itself as capable of hurting Russia and thus worthy of investing in.Russia is well aware of this quirk, and therefore Russia’s defenses go on high alert each time such a meeting is about to occur.The only real way to stop these attacks is to deprive Ukraine of the territory needed to launch missiles and drones, which is exactly what the Russian Armed Forces are doing.In the meantime, Russia’s air defense forces remain vigilant and prepare to repel even more intensive and powerful attacks.Advanced Integration Turns Russia’s Air Defenses Into Nigh-Impenetrable ShieldThe way Russia’s air defenses repelled the massed Ukrainian drone strike on July 6 highlights their extremely high efficiency, Bizhev notes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/zelenskys-planned-pre-nato-drone-offensive-against-russia-failed---russian-mod-1124404901.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/88/1079238800_128:0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd707845b0362db214de79be90608a00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, aitech bizhev, ukraine, nato, air defense
russia, aitech bizhev, ukraine, nato, air defense
Ukraine Uses Drone Strikes Mostly to Solicit More Money From NATO - Military Expert
16:38 GMT 06.07.2026 (Updated: 17:03 GMT 06.07.2026)
The Ukrainian massed drone strike on July 6 was easy to anticipate as it was the eve of the NATO summit in Turkiye, Lt. Gen. Aytech Bizhev, former Russian Air Force deputy commander of the CIS Joint Air Defense System, explains to Sputnik.
Ukraine has time and again demonstrated eagerness to launch attacks ahead of meetings between high-ranking officials, especially NATO member states’ representatives, in order to portray itself as capable of hurting Russia and thus worthy of investing in.
Russia is well aware of this quirk, and therefore Russia’s defenses go on high alert each time such a meeting is about to occur.
The only real way to stop these attacks is to deprive Ukraine of the territory needed to launch missiles and drones, which is exactly what the Russian Armed Forces are doing.
In the meantime, Russia’s air defense forces remain vigilant and prepare to repel even more intensive and powerful attacks.
Advanced Integration Turns Russia’s Air Defenses Into Nigh-Impenetrable Shield
The way Russia’s air defenses repelled the massed Ukrainian drone strike on July 6 highlights their extremely high efficiency, Bizhev notes.
All of Russia’s air defenses – short-, medium- and long-range, from surface-to-air missile batteries to teams equipped with MANPADs – are integrated into one multi-layered network.
The ground-based component is further integrated with the Aerospace Forces, with surface-to-air launchers and fighter aircraft operating in concert.
Commanders of anti-air units are authorized to operate autonomously in case of emergency – a possible loss of contact with the central command won’t stop them from doing their duty.
Russia’s air defense forces have received invaluable experience while repelling Ukrainian attacks – the kind of experience that no other air defense in the world has, and which allows Russian forces to tackle airborne attacks so efficiently.