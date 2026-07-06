https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/ukraine-uses-drone-strikes-mostly-to-solicit-more-money-from-nato-1124406934.html

Ukraine Uses Drone Strikes Mostly to Solicit More Money From NATO - Military Expert

Ukraine Uses Drone Strikes Mostly to Solicit More Money From NATO - Military Expert

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian massed drone strike on July 6 was easy to anticipate as it was the eve of the NATO summit in Turkiye, Lt. Gen. Aytech Bizhev, former Russian Air Force deputy commander of the CIS Joint Air Defense System, explains to Sputnik.

2026-07-06T16:38+0000

2026-07-06T16:38+0000

2026-07-06T17:03+0000

analysis

russia

aitech bizhev

ukraine

nato

air defense

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Ukraine has time and again demonstrated eagerness to launch attacks ahead of meetings between high-ranking officials, especially NATO member states’ representatives, in order to portray itself as capable of hurting Russia and thus worthy of investing in.Russia is well aware of this quirk, and therefore Russia’s defenses go on high alert each time such a meeting is about to occur.The only real way to stop these attacks is to deprive Ukraine of the territory needed to launch missiles and drones, which is exactly what the Russian Armed Forces are doing.In the meantime, Russia’s air defense forces remain vigilant and prepare to repel even more intensive and powerful attacks.Advanced Integration Turns Russia’s Air Defenses Into Nigh-Impenetrable ShieldThe way Russia’s air defenses repelled the massed Ukrainian drone strike on July 6 highlights their extremely high efficiency, Bizhev notes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/zelenskys-planned-pre-nato-drone-offensive-against-russia-failed---russian-mod-1124404901.html

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russia, aitech bizhev, ukraine, nato, air defense