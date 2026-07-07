https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/border-fighting-erupts-as-afghan-and-pakistani-troops-exchange-fire-1124408432.html
Border Fighting Erupts as Afghan and Pakistani Troops Exchange Fire
Border Fighting Erupts as Afghan and Pakistani Troops Exchange Fire
Sputnik International
Afghan and Pakistani military forces have exchanges shots and strikes along the bilateral border, known as Durand Line, Afghan news outlet Ariana News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
2026-07-07T08:58+0000
2026-07-07T08:58+0000
2026-07-07T08:58+0000
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Fighting between the Afghan and Pakistani military stationed on the border started on Monday evening, around 8:30 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT), in the Zarai-Sar and Tabai-Kanda areas of Durba District in Nangarhar Province, the news outlet said. The firefight, involving both light and heavy weapons, continued late into the night, the report read. Meanwhile, the Telegram channel of Afghan broadcaster TOLO News reported that on Monday, during a meeting of the Pakistani military command chaired by Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Commander of the Defense Forces, in Rawalpindi, he stated that the territory of Afghanistan under Taliban control has become a base for organizing attacks against Pakistan. According to him, the Pakistani military’s Wrath in the Name of Truth operation is continuing to counter these threats, and the responsibility for preventing the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan lies entirely with the Taliban administration.
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pakistan, afghanistan, taliban, nangarhar province, border, border security, border crossings
pakistan, afghanistan, taliban, nangarhar province, border, border security, border crossings
Border Fighting Erupts as Afghan and Pakistani Troops Exchange Fire
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghan and Pakistani military forces have exchanges shots and strikes along the bilateral border, known as Durand Line, Afghan news outlet Ariana News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Fighting between the Afghan and Pakistani military stationed on the border started on Monday evening, around 8:30 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT), in the Zarai-Sar and Tabai-Kanda areas of Durba District in Nangarhar Province, the news outlet said.
The firefight, involving both light and heavy weapons, continued late into the night, the report read.
Meanwhile, the Telegram channel of Afghan broadcaster TOLO News reported that on Monday, during a meeting of the Pakistani military command chaired by Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Commander of the Defense Forces, in Rawalpindi, he stated that the territory of Afghanistan under Taliban control has become a base for organizing attacks against Pakistan
. According to him, the Pakistani military’s Wrath in the Name of Truth operation is continuing to counter these threats, and the responsibility for preventing the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan lies entirely with the Taliban administration.