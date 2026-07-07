https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/britains-not-so-hidden-hand-in-ukraines-energy-infrastructure-attacks-on-russia-1124410460.html
Britain’s Not-So-Hidden Hand in Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Attacks on Russia
Britain’s Not-So-Hidden Hand in Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Attacks on Russia
Sputnik International
In targeting Russian energy infrastructure, the Zelensky regime is merely “implementing plans developed with the active participation of the UK and NATO headquarters,” veteran Russian military analyst and National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.
2026-07-07T15:18+0000
2026-07-07T15:18+0000
2026-07-07T15:18+0000
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In this context, the depletion of strategic stockpiles of drone weaponry is of no concern for Zelensky, who gets these arms from his Western sponsors, and hopes to grow their numbers to the tens and even hundreds of thousands.Korotchenko argues that in this "battle of the skies," targets like gas stations are merely expendable distribution points, while disruptions to Ukraine's electricity generation could have a far greater impact on its overall military capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/zelenskys-planned-pre-nato-drone-offensive-against-russia-failed---russian-mod-1124404901.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/blistering-russian-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-missile-drone-plants-shipyards--airfields--1124402972.html
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volodymyr zelensky, igor korotchenko, russia, ukraine, britain, nato, opinion
Britain’s Not-So-Hidden Hand in Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Attacks on Russia
In targeting Russian energy infrastructure, the Zelensky regime is merely “implementing plans developed with the active participation of the UK and NATO headquarters,” veteran Russian military analyst and National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.
London is playing a special role “in the context of a centuries-long confrontation with Russia,” hoping to trigger “negative processes in Russian society by targeting critical vulnerabilities, with the ultimate goal [of] weakening it as much as possible, and ideally, triggering disintegration processes in our country.”
In this context, the depletion of strategic stockpiles of drone weaponry is of no concern for Zelensky, who gets these arms from his Western sponsors, and hopes to grow their numbers to the tens and even hundreds of thousands.
Korotchenko argues that in this "battle of the skies," targets like gas stations are merely expendable distribution points, while disruptions to Ukraine's electricity generation could have a far greater impact on its overall military capabilities.
“The means of air attack will be decisive in determining the balance of forces and resources” in the coming months. There is only one conclusion: “No mercy for the enemy - Ukraine’s entire energy and industrial infrastructure must be destroyed.”