https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/britains-not-so-hidden-hand-in-ukraines-energy-infrastructure-attacks-on-russia-1124410460.html

Britain’s Not-So-Hidden Hand in Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Attacks on Russia

Britain’s Not-So-Hidden Hand in Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Attacks on Russia

Sputnik International

In targeting Russian energy infrastructure, the Zelensky regime is merely “implementing plans developed with the active participation of the UK and NATO headquarters,” veteran Russian military analyst and National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.

2026-07-07T15:18+0000

2026-07-07T15:18+0000

2026-07-07T15:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

igor korotchenko

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In this context, the depletion of strategic stockpiles of drone weaponry is of no concern for Zelensky, who gets these arms from his Western sponsors, and hopes to grow their numbers to the tens and even hundreds of thousands.Korotchenko argues that in this "battle of the skies," targets like gas stations are merely expendable distribution points, while disruptions to Ukraine's electricity generation could have a far greater impact on its overall military capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/zelenskys-planned-pre-nato-drone-offensive-against-russia-failed---russian-mod-1124404901.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/blistering-russian-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-missile-drone-plants-shipyards--airfields--1124402972.html

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volodymyr zelensky, igor korotchenko, russia, ukraine, britain, nato, opinion