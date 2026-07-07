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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Britain’s Not-So-Hidden Hand in Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Attacks on Russia
Britain’s Not-So-Hidden Hand in Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Attacks on Russia
Sputnik International
In targeting Russian energy infrastructure, the Zelensky regime is merely “implementing plans developed with the active participation of the UK and NATO headquarters,” veteran Russian military analyst and National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.
2026-07-07T15:18+0000
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In this context, the depletion of strategic stockpiles of drone weaponry is of no concern for Zelensky, who gets these arms from his Western sponsors, and hopes to grow their numbers to the tens and even hundreds of thousands.Korotchenko argues that in this "battle of the skies," targets like gas stations are merely expendable distribution points, while disruptions to Ukraine's electricity generation could have a far greater impact on its overall military capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/zelenskys-planned-pre-nato-drone-offensive-against-russia-failed---russian-mod-1124404901.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/blistering-russian-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-missile-drone-plants-shipyards--airfields--1124402972.html
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Britain’s Not-So-Hidden Hand in Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Attacks on Russia

15:18 GMT 07.07.2026
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Some fragments of a fallen Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
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In targeting Russian energy infrastructure, the Zelensky regime is merely “implementing plans developed with the active participation of the UK and NATO headquarters,” veteran Russian military analyst and National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.
London is playing a special role “in the context of a centuries-long confrontation with Russia,” hoping to trigger “negative processes in Russian society by targeting critical vulnerabilities, with the ultimate goal [of] weakening it as much as possible, and ideally, triggering disintegration processes in our country.”
In this context, the depletion of strategic stockpiles of drone weaponry is of no concern for Zelensky, who gets these arms from his Western sponsors, and hopes to grow their numbers to the tens and even hundreds of thousands.
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Korotchenko argues that in this "battle of the skies," targets like gas stations are merely expendable distribution points, while disruptions to Ukraine's electricity generation could have a far greater impact on its overall military capabilities.

“The means of air attack will be decisive in determining the balance of forces and resources” in the coming months. There is only one conclusion: “No mercy for the enemy - Ukraine’s entire energy and industrial infrastructure must be destroyed.”

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