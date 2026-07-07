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China Urges Against Overinterpreting Submarine-Launched Missile Test - Foreign Ministry
China Urges Against Overinterpreting Submarine-Launched Missile Test - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Beijing urges other countries to refrain from overinterpreting the submarine launch of a Chinese strategic missile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
2026-07-07T14:32+0000
2026-07-07T14:32+0000
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"I would also like to stress that China is committed to the path of peaceful development and follows a defensive nuclear strategy. There is no need for any country to overinterpret the test launch," the spokeswoman said at a briefing. Mao added that the test launch was a routine training activity of China’s armed forces and was not directed at any specific country or target. The spokeswoman also said that China had notified the Solomon Islands and other South Pacific countries of the launch beforehand, and the actions of the Chinese armed forces were consistent with international law and practice. China's Defense Ministry has previously said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy successfully conducted a test submarine launch of a strategic missile with a simulated warhead into the Pacific Ocean on Monday.
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China Urges Against Overinterpreting Submarine-Launched Missile Test - Foreign Ministry

14:32 GMT 07.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinA new type 094A Jin-class nuclear submarine Long March 10 of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province, Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A new type 094A Jin-class nuclear submarine Long March 10 of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing urges other countries to refrain from overinterpreting the submarine launch of a Chinese strategic missile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
"I would also like to stress that China is committed to the path of peaceful development and follows a defensive nuclear strategy. There is no need for any country to overinterpret the test launch," the spokeswoman said at a briefing.
Mao added that the test launch was a routine training activity of China’s armed forces and was not directed at any specific country or target.
The spokeswoman also said that China had notified the Solomon Islands and other South Pacific countries of the launch beforehand, and the actions of the Chinese armed forces were consistent with international law and practice.
China's Defense Ministry has previously said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy successfully conducted a test submarine launch of a strategic missile with a simulated warhead into the Pacific Ocean on Monday.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
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US Distorts China's Nuclear Policy to Reach Nuclear Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry
11 February, 08:14 GMT
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