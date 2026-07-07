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China Urges Against Overinterpreting Submarine-Launched Missile Test - Foreign Ministry
China Urges Against Overinterpreting Submarine-Launched Missile Test - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Beijing urges other countries to refrain from overinterpreting the submarine launch of a Chinese strategic missile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
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"I would also like to stress that China is committed to the path of peaceful development and follows a defensive nuclear strategy. There is no need for any country to overinterpret the test launch," the spokeswoman said at a briefing. Mao added that the test launch was a routine training activity of China’s armed forces and was not directed at any specific country or target. The spokeswoman also said that China had notified the Solomon Islands and other South Pacific countries of the launch beforehand, and the actions of the Chinese armed forces were consistent with international law and practice. China's Defense Ministry has previously said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy successfully conducted a test submarine launch of a strategic missile with a simulated warhead into the Pacific Ocean on Monday.
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China Urges Against Overinterpreting Submarine-Launched Missile Test - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing urges other countries to refrain from overinterpreting the submarine launch of a Chinese strategic missile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
"I would also like to stress that China is committed to the path of peaceful development and follows a defensive nuclear strategy. There is no need for any country to overinterpret the test launch," the spokeswoman said at a briefing.
Mao added that the test launch was a routine training activity of China’s armed forces and was not directed at any specific country or target.
The spokeswoman also said that China had notified the Solomon Islands and other South Pacific countries of the launch beforehand, and the actions of the Chinese armed forces were consistent with international law and practice.
China's Defense Ministry has previously said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy successfully conducted a test submarine launch of a strategic missile
with a simulated warhead into the Pacific Ocean on Monday.