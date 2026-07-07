https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/in-battle-for-the-skies-russia-outclasses-ukraine-on-almost-every-front-1124412960.html

In ‘Battle For the Skies’, Russia Outclasses Ukraine on Almost Every Front

In ‘Battle For the Skies’, Russia Outclasses Ukraine on Almost Every Front

Sputnik International

Russia “currently has greater capabilities than Ukraine” in the production of a broad array of strike weapons, from precision cruise missiles to hypersonic systems like Kinzhal and Zircon, to attack UAVs used for strikes on military and energy infrastructure targets, says military expert Alexander Mikhailov.

2026-07-07T16:52+0000

2026-07-07T16:52+0000

2026-07-07T16:52+0000

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military & intelligence

alexander mikhailov

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

zircon

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The same is true of anti-missile, air defense and electronic warfare equipment, all of which Russia produces itself, “unlike Ukraine, which purchases or receives all this from foreign sponsors,” Mikhailov, the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, explained.Russia’s counterstrikes: Aimed at Enemy MobilityRussian strikes targeting gas stations, oil storage facilities, road and rail hubs “are undoubtedly impacting the enemy’s mobility, logistics and support for units fighting on the front lines.”The same goes for the buffer zones in Kharkov, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk, where “it’s crucial to prevent the enemy from building new fortified areas,” Mikhailov summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/ukraine-uses-drone-strikes-mostly-to-solicit-more-money-from-nato-1124406934.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russia-too-responsible-country-to-initiate-world-war---kremlin-1124412651.html

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military & intelligence, alexander mikhailov, ukraine, russia, european union (eu), zircon