https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/in-battle-for-the-skies-russia-outclasses-ukraine-on-almost-every-front-1124412960.html
In ‘Battle For the Skies’, Russia Outclasses Ukraine on Almost Every Front
In ‘Battle For the Skies’, Russia Outclasses Ukraine on Almost Every Front
Sputnik International
Russia “currently has greater capabilities than Ukraine” in the production of a broad array of strike weapons, from precision cruise missiles to hypersonic systems like Kinzhal and Zircon, to attack UAVs used for strikes on military and energy infrastructure targets, says military expert Alexander Mikhailov.
2026-07-07T16:52+0000
2026-07-07T16:52+0000
2026-07-07T16:52+0000
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The same is true of anti-missile, air defense and electronic warfare equipment, all of which Russia produces itself, “unlike Ukraine, which purchases or receives all this from foreign sponsors,” Mikhailov, the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, explained.Russia’s counterstrikes: Aimed at Enemy MobilityRussian strikes targeting gas stations, oil storage facilities, road and rail hubs “are undoubtedly impacting the enemy’s mobility, logistics and support for units fighting on the front lines.”The same goes for the buffer zones in Kharkov, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk, where “it’s crucial to prevent the enemy from building new fortified areas,” Mikhailov summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/ukraine-uses-drone-strikes-mostly-to-solicit-more-money-from-nato-1124406934.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russia-too-responsible-country-to-initiate-world-war---kremlin-1124412651.html
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military & intelligence, alexander mikhailov, ukraine, russia, european union (eu), zircon
military & intelligence, alexander mikhailov, ukraine, russia, european union (eu), zircon
In ‘Battle For the Skies’, Russia Outclasses Ukraine on Almost Every Front
Russia “currently has greater capabilities than Ukraine” in the production of a broad array of strike weapons, from precision cruise missiles to hypersonic systems like Kinzhal and Zircon, to attack UAVs used for strikes on military and energy infrastructure targets, says Russian military expert Alexander Mikhailov.
The same is true of anti-missile, air defense and electronic warfare equipment, all of which Russia produces itself, “unlike Ukraine, which purchases or receives all this from foreign sponsors,” Mikhailov, the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, explained.
Ukraine’s attack UAV capabilities “are also considerable” and growing, but remain severely dependent on foreign deliveries. With the EU committing ~$100B for Ukraine, including ~$68.5B for weapons, Kiev can scrape together the $1-2.5B needed to sustain hundreds of launches of $50-$200k apiece drones easily.
“This, of course, is a very serious threat,” Mikhailov says.
Russia’s counterstrikes: Aimed at Enemy Mobility
Russian strikes targeting gas stations, oil storage facilities, road and rail hubs “are undoubtedly impacting the enemy’s mobility, logistics and support for units fighting on the front lines.”
“It is crucial for us to disrupt the enemy’s ability to move resources toward the northwest part of the DPR which is still under Ukrainian control…in order to minimize the enemy’s ability to redeploy reserves and build new temporary defensive lines.”
The same goes for the buffer zones in Kharkov, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk, where “it’s crucial to prevent the enemy from building new fortified areas,” Mikhailov summed up.