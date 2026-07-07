https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russia-too-responsible-country-to-initiate-world-war---kremlin-1124412651.html

Russia Too Responsible Country to Initiate World War - Kremlin

Russia Too Responsible Country to Initiate World War - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia is too large and too responsible a country to initiate a third world war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-07-07T15:50+0000

2026-07-07T15:50+0000

2026-07-07T16:25+0000

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"Russia is too big and too responsible a country to be an initiator of a third world war. The United States knows the possible consequences of that war as well, plus we have relatively good dialogue. We're not good enough at bilateral relations because they're stuck. They're running on zero-level bilateral relations, but despite that, we are clever enough to talk to each other, and we're too big and too powerful in terms of mutual deterrence to be at war," Peskov said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Weltwoche. US President Donald Trump prefers to resolve problems through negotiations, and Russia welcomes this approach, Peskov said, adding that Russia will never start a world war but will take measures for its own security.The militarization of Europe will require Russia to take additional measures to guarantee its national security, Peskov said.European taxpayers are being persuaded to justify the increased military spending, Peskov said."It [Ukraine] was about to be to be a country that will would grant its soil for deployment of any kinds of weapons aimed at our country. So we were speaking about that threat for quite, for a long time, before starting the military operation. No one would listen. None of the European capitals would listen to us," Peskov said.Ukraine's position is deteriorating every day, Peskov said.Russia has adapted to the conditions of the special military operation, including its economy, and can afford to continue fighting, the spokesman said."Well, of course, people want the war to come to an end, and people would prefer peace, not war, but they would all demand that the peace comes with victory. This is crucial," Peskov said, commenting on the attitude of Russians to the situation in Ukraine.Russian forces are moving forward on the line of combat contact, Peskov concluded.The entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will be taken under Russia's control, Dmitry Peskov said."The whole territory of the Donetsk Republic will be taken [under Russia's control]," Peskov said.Russian troops are advancing in various directions, fulfilling the task of creating a buffer zone, Peskov said.Fighting in Ukraine will be stopped "the next day" after the withdrawal of the Ukrainian forces from Russian regions, Peskov said, adding that Volodymyr Zelensky is able to make decisions to end fighting in Ukraine.Russia can continue to achieve success in the special operation zone without using nuclear weapons, Peskov said.Russia is a strong country and will continue to be one, Peskov concluded.Europe is no longer a center of global development, Dmitry Peskov said."Ukraine and the Kiev regime is a perfect tool to continue the war with Russia," Peskov said.Russia is concerned with the militarization of Europe and attempts to present Moscow as an enemy, the spokesman said."Lots of European countries found themselves directly or indirectly involved in this war, so they are sending weapons, they are supplying with the ammunition Kiev regime, they are supplying Kiev regime with their military advisors, they are supplying Kiev regime with the satellite surveillance results, and so they actually give their satellites in total disposal of Kiev regime, they target the weapons, Ukrainian weapons, by their satellites," Peskov said, adding that what can one call this if not a direct intervention.Russia is not a source of threat to Europe, the spokesman added.It is convenient for Europe to create a dangerous image of Russia, blame it for everything, including the economic crisis, Peskov said, adding that Kiev is being provoked to continue the war.Russia and Europe will eventually begin a dialogue, otherwise it will be impossible to create a security architecture on the continent, Peskov said.Resolving the Ukraine conflict is impossible without new security architecture in Europe, Peskov said, adding that the special operation in Ukraine turned into real war due to the interference of Western countries supplying weapons to Kiev.The West should never dictate its rules to the rest of the world, Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/eu-enters-path-of-militarization-devoting-itself-to-confrontation-with-russia---kremlin-1124386513.html

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russia, dmitry peskov, donald trump, ukraine, european union (eu), kremlin, militarization