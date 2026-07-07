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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russian-forces-strike-locomotives-trucks-in-dnepropetrovsk-kharkov---mod-1124412056.html
Russian Forces Strike Locomotives, Trucks in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Locomotives, Trucks in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov - MoD
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces destroyed four locomotives and more than 10 trucks in the Dnepropetrovsk (Dnipropetrovsk) region and Kharkov... 07.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-07T14:49+0000
2026-07-07T14:49+0000
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The ministry published several videos showing footage of the strikes. The video descriptions note that two locomotives were destroyed near the towns of Pavlohrad and Sinelnikovo in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and two more near Novomoskovsk in the same region. Additionally, a parking lot on the R-73 Dnepropetrovsk-Nikopol highway near Kirovo was attacked. Three trucks and two tractor-trailers carrying Ukrainian armed forces drones were hit. Furthermore, the ministry said that up to 10 more trucks were destroyed by Geran drones in Kharkov and Pavlohrad.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russias-strikes-on-ukraine-torpedo-zelenskys-false-nato-sales-pitch--military-expert-1124405198.html
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Russian Forces Strike Locomotives, Trucks in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov - MoD

14:49 GMT 07.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the BM-70 UAV crew of the Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolsky direction of the North Military District
Combat work of the BM-70 UAV crew of the Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolsky direction of the North Military District - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces destroyed four locomotives and more than 10 trucks in the Dnepropetrovsk (Dnipropetrovsk) region and Kharkov (Kharkiv) using Geran strike drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
The ministry published several videos showing footage of the strikes. The video descriptions note that two locomotives were destroyed near the towns of Pavlohrad and Sinelnikovo in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and two more near Novomoskovsk in the same region.
Additionally, a parking lot on the R-73 Dnepropetrovsk-Nikopol highway near Kirovo was attacked. Three trucks and two tractor-trailers carrying Ukrainian armed forces drones were hit.
Furthermore, the ministry said that up to 10 more trucks were destroyed by Geran drones in Kharkov and Pavlohrad.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine Torpedo Zelensky’s False NATO Sales Pitch – Military Expert
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