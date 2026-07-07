https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russian-forces-strike-locomotives-trucks-in-dnepropetrovsk-kharkov---mod-1124412056.html
Russian Forces Strike Locomotives, Trucks in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Locomotives, Trucks in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov - MoD
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces destroyed four locomotives and more than 10 trucks in the Dnepropetrovsk (Dnipropetrovsk) region and Kharkov... 07.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-07T14:49+0000
2026-07-07T14:49+0000
2026-07-07T14:49+0000
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The ministry published several videos showing footage of the strikes. The video descriptions note that two locomotives were destroyed near the towns of Pavlohrad and Sinelnikovo in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and two more near Novomoskovsk in the same region. Additionally, a parking lot on the R-73 Dnepropetrovsk-Nikopol highway near Kirovo was attacked. Three trucks and two tractor-trailers carrying Ukrainian armed forces drones were hit. Furthermore, the ministry said that up to 10 more trucks were destroyed by Geran drones in Kharkov and Pavlohrad.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russias-strikes-on-ukraine-torpedo-zelenskys-false-nato-sales-pitch--military-expert-1124405198.html
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Russian Forces Strike Locomotives, Trucks in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces destroyed four locomotives and more than 10 trucks in the Dnepropetrovsk (Dnipropetrovsk) region and Kharkov (Kharkiv) using Geran strike drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
The ministry published several videos showing footage of the strikes. The video descriptions note that two locomotives were destroyed near the towns of Pavlohrad and Sinelnikovo in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and two more near Novomoskovsk in the same region.
Additionally, a parking lot on the R-73 Dnepropetrovsk-Nikopol highway near Kirovo was attacked. Three trucks and two tractor-trailers carrying Ukrainian armed forces drones were hit.
Furthermore, the ministry said that up to 10 more trucks were destroyed by Geran drones
in Kharkov and Pavlohrad.