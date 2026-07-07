https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russian-forces-strike-locomotives-trucks-in-dnepropetrovsk-kharkov---mod-1124412056.html

Russian Forces Strike Locomotives, Trucks in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov - MoD

Russian Forces Strike Locomotives, Trucks in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov - MoD

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces destroyed four locomotives and more than 10 trucks in the Dnepropetrovsk (Dnipropetrovsk) region and Kharkov... 07.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-07T14:49+0000

2026-07-07T14:49+0000

2026-07-07T14:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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The ministry published several videos showing footage of the strikes. The video descriptions note that two locomotives were destroyed near the towns of Pavlohrad and Sinelnikovo in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and two more near Novomoskovsk in the same region. Additionally, a parking lot on the R-73 Dnepropetrovsk-Nikopol highway near Kirovo was attacked. Three trucks and two tractor-trailers carrying Ukrainian armed forces drones were hit. Furthermore, the ministry said that up to 10 more trucks were destroyed by Geran drones in Kharkov and Pavlohrad.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russias-strikes-on-ukraine-torpedo-zelenskys-false-nato-sales-pitch--military-expert-1124405198.html

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dnepropetrovsk, kharkov, russia, russian ministry of defense, drone, drone strike, uav, ukraine