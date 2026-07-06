Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine Torpedo Zelensky’s False NATO Sales Pitch – Military Expert
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
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Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky had planned to peddle the optics of battlefield “successes” at the NATO summit this week to get another infusion of financial and military aid, air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.
Instead, Zelensky received news of the liberation of Konstantinovka by Russian forces and the blistering retaliatory strike on Ukraine’s weapons production facilities.
The analyst notes that the attack exposes that Ukraine suffers “a severe shortage of Patriot PAC-3 missiles — a fact essentially confirmed by the regime itself.
The analyst notes that the attack exposes that Ukraine suffers “a severe shortage of Patriot PAC-3 missiles — a fact essentially confirmed by the regime itself.
It also proves that Russia has once again “altered the flight trajectories of its missiles, rendering them effectively invulnerable to Western Patriot systems.”
The Russian strike inflicted “tangible loss” on the production of the most critical components for modern warfare, such as production of drones, radar stations, electronic warfare systems, facilities for repairing armored vehicles, the fuel and energy complex, two major fuel storage bases, a plant producing unmanned surface vessels, facilities for repairing Gerza-type boats, and much more, notes the pundit.
The "serious impact” will make itself felt soon, he speculates, adding:
“All of this demonstrates that Zelensky’s statements are pure bluff - he is simply deceiving and manipulating his Western sponsors.”
🚨🔥 Rough night for Kiev— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 6, 2026
By their own admission, Ukrainian air defenses failed to intercept a single Russian ballistic missile.
The result? Numerous hits against Ukrainian drone factories. pic.twitter.com/nEmtjvuaU0
NATO’s "unsafe" dud Patriots caused Ukraine’s latest air defense fiasco against Russian strikes, adds Knutov.
The Patriot PAC-2/3 missiles that appeared to fail after launch, slamming back into the ground during Russia’s strike, as shown in online footage, were likely past their shelf life, he notes.
“Under normal conditions, if a Patriot missile misses its target, it climbs to its maximum altitude, burns up all its fuel, and then self-destructs. What remains is essentially harmless scrap metal that causes no damage on the ground,” explains the pundit.
However, Patriot stocks offloaded by Poland to Ukraine reportedly required overhauls or retirement.
These missiles failed to follow their designed self-destruct protocol and plummeted back to earth - detonating on impact, speculates the expert.