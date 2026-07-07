https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/syrian-authorities-investigating-explosions-during-macrons-visit---president-1124412348.html

Syrian Authorities Investigating Explosions During Macron's Visit - President

Syrian Authorities Investigating Explosions During Macron's Visit - President

Sputnik International

The Syrian authorities are investigating the explosions near the hotel in the center of Damascus, where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying, Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Tuesday.

2026-07-07T14:52+0000

2026-07-07T14:52+0000

2026-07-07T14:52+0000

world

emmanuel macron

europe

ursula von der leyen

syria

damascus

france

european union (eu)

syrian interior ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/07/1124412191_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f5eb9a497af9278aa54399d787447bb3.jpg

"An investigation is currently underway, and the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be detained as soon as possible," al-Sharaa told a press conference.Earlier in the day, the Syrian Interior Ministry reported that 18 people, including the Deputy Minister of Tourism and four police officers, were injured in two explosions caused by explosive devices in the center of Damascus. The Paris Match reported, citing sources, that Macron was not at the hotel at the time of the explosions nearby. The Syrian Ministry of the Interior also said that there was no immediate threat to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Damascus or to the hotel where he was staying due to the explosions that occurred there.Macron became the first EU leader to visit Syria since the change of government there-before him, only European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had visited the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/syria-wont-wage-israels-war-against-hezbollah-political-analyst-1124365648.html

syria

damascus

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

emmanuel macron, europe, ursula von der leyen, syria, damascus, france, european union (eu), syrian interior ministry