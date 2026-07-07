https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/turkiyes-ownership-of-russian-s-400-air-defense-systems-not-obstacle-to-f-35s-sale--trump-1124410930.html

Turkiye's Ownership of Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Not Obstacle to F-35's Sale -Trump

Turkiye's Ownership of Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Not Obstacle to F-35's Sale -Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Turkiye's ownership of Russian S-400 air defense systems are not a source of concern amid renewed interest in the potential sale of US-made F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

2026-07-07T14:39+0000

2026-07-07T14:39+0000

2026-07-07T14:39+0000

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Earlier in the day, the US president said that selling the fighter jets to Turkiye would be a "great plan", highlighting the latters' greater "loyalty" to Washington in contrast to its more traditional allies. On Monday, Israel's Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said the Israeli government is opposed to the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkiye. In 2017, Turkiye signed a contract with Russia for the supply of a regimental set of S-400 air defense system, which it received in 2019. The US demanded that Turkiyeabandon Russian systems in favor of US-made Patriots, and when Ankara refused, Washington excluded it from the program for the supply of the latest F-35 fighters and imposed sanctions on Turkish defense officials under the CAATSA Act (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions). The United States canceled the joint memorandum on the F-35 with Turkiye, signing it with the seven remaining partners in the F-35 project — the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway.The sale of US-made F-35 fighter jets to the Turkish military is a "great plan", President Donald Trump said on Tuesday."Turkiye has been in many ways much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal. So, yeah, something certainly would consider it's a great plan," Trump told reporters when asked whether he intends to sell the planes to Turkiye. "It's ... the best plane by far, and certainly something we will consider again."Donald Trump said that Turkiye played an important role in efforts to end the conflict with Iran by staying out of the conflict despite tensions with Israel.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of sanctions against Iran.Relations between Turkiye and Israel have been fraught with tension that was exacerbated after the eruption of the war in the Gaza Strip in 2023. High-level diplomatic contacts between the two nations have been effectively halted.Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Recep Tayyip Erdogan is helping resolve the Ukraine conflict."President Erdogan is helping us get it settled, as he's helping with Iran," Trump told reporters during his bilateral meeting with the Turkish leader.The United States will lift the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions imposed on Turkiye, Donald Trump said.Trump said that he might not have attended the ongoing NATO summit if it were not held in Turkiye."I was very disappointed with NATO, and frankly, if it were not held in Turkiye, where my friend happens to be a very strong leader, a very strong person, it is possible that I would not have attended. I felt I had to attend because of the fact that, you know, I know he's gone all out​," Trump said ahead of his bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

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