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Danish Prime Minister Says Country Ready to Defend Greenland
Danish Prime Minister Says Country Ready to Defend Greenland
Sputnik International
Denmark is ready to defend Greenland militarily in the event of an attack, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.
2026-07-08T08:57+0000
2026-07-08T08:57+0000
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"We are ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory," Frederiksen told reporters when asked if Denmark was ready to defend Greenland militarily in the event of an attack. Denmark's leader also expressed her hope that everyone, including all the kingdom's allies, would respect the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump returned to the issue of Greenland after a long hiatus, saying the island should be under US control. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that it should join the United States, stressing the island's strategic importance for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/white-house-publishes-valentines-card-featuring-greenland-1123632943.html
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Danish Prime Minister Says Country Ready to Defend Greenland

08:57 GMT 08.07.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Greenland Travel / NuukA beautiful view in Nuuk
A beautiful view in Nuuk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Greenland Travel / Nuuk
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ANKARA (Sputnik) - Denmark is ready to defend Greenland militarily in the event of an attack, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.
"We are ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory," Frederiksen told reporters when asked if Denmark was ready to defend Greenland militarily in the event of an attack.
Denmark's leader also expressed her hope that everyone, including all the kingdom's allies, would respect the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination.
"Greenland is of course not for sale… We are a sovereign state and we need everybody to respect our territorial integrity and our sovereignty," she said.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump returned to the issue of Greenland after a long hiatus, saying the island should be under US control.
Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that it should join the United States, stressing the island's strategic importance for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
The White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2026
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