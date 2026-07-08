Iran Declares All US Bases Legitimate Targets Following Overnight Strikes
08:50 GMT 08.07.2026 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 08.07.2026)
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting the mock-up aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. That's according to footage aired on state television on Tuesday. Iranian commandos also fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in the footage from the exercise called "Great Prophet 14." The drill appears aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.
© AP Photo
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's military is ready to attack all US bases in the Middle East in the event of a repeat of US strikes on Iran, the Iranian army said on Wednesday.
"The consequences of repeated violations of the ceasefire [by the United States] fall on the criminal United States, all bases will become legitimate targets for strikes using army drones," the Iranian army said in a statement quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency.
The military said it struck targets at Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait and Port Salman in Bahrain, which falls under the US navy’s Fifth Fleet area of responsibility.
Anyone who supports the US's operation against Iran is a legitimate target for the Iranian armed forces, the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said.
"Any source of support for the aggression of the US army against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Islamic Iran will be a legitimate target for the armed forces," the command said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, following US strikes on Iran, that intimidation and blackmail lead to a dead end and stressed that Iran will not give in.
"The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold," Ghalibaf wrote on X.
The politician also accused the US of committing several gross violations of the memorandum of understanding, which the parties remotely signed on June 18. These included violations of Iran's established regime for vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz, continuing threats of new strikes, the resumption of oil sanctions, strikes on southern Iran and Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon.
Overnight into Wednesday, US forces launched a series of heavy strikes on Iran. US Central Command claimed the operation was carried out in response to alleged Iranian actions targeting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.