https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/iran-declares-all-us-bases-legitimate-targets-following-overnight-strikes-1124414997.html

Iran Declares All US Bases Legitimate Targets Following Overnight Strikes

Iran Declares All US Bases Legitimate Targets Following Overnight Strikes

Sputnik International

Iran's military is ready to attack all US bases in the Middle East in the event of a repeat of US strikes on Iran, the Iranian army said on Wednesday.

2026-07-08T08:50+0000

2026-07-08T08:50+0000

2026-07-08T09:07+0000

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"The consequences of repeated violations of the ceasefire [by the United States] fall on the criminal United States, all bases will become legitimate targets for strikes using army drones," the Iranian army said in a statement quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency. The military said it struck targets at Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait and Port Salman in Bahrain, which falls under the US navy’s Fifth Fleet area of responsibility.Anyone who supports the US's operation against Iran is a legitimate target for the Iranian armed forces, the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said.Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, following US strikes on Iran, that intimidation and blackmail lead to a dead end and stressed that Iran will not give in."The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold," Ghalibaf wrote on X.The politician also accused the US of committing several gross violations of the memorandum of understanding, which the parties remotely signed on June 18. These included violations of Iran's established regime for vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz, continuing threats of new strikes, the resumption of oil sanctions, strikes on southern Iran and Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon.Overnight into Wednesday, US forces launched a series of heavy strikes on Iran. US Central Command claimed the operation was carried out in response to alleged Iranian actions targeting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/centcom-declares-80-targets-hit-in-iran-in-major-ceasefire-violation-1124413396.html

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middle east, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, iran, bahrain, strait of hormuz, irna, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us, donald trump