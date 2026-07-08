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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/iran-accuses-us-of-undermining-effectiveness-of-memorandum---foreign-ministry-1124414487.html
Iran Accuses US of Undermining Effectiveness of Memorandum - Foreign Ministry
Iran Accuses US of Undermining Effectiveness of Memorandum - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Repeated US strikes on Iran and the cancellation of Iran's oil sales license make the memorandum on cessation of hostilities ineffective, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-07-08T07:13+0000
2026-07-08T07:13+0000
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"Repeated illegal attacks against Iran, together with the decision of the US Treasury Department to revoke the permit for the sale of Iranian oil ... violation of Iranian regulations for the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Israel's military aggression against Lebanon, have rendered important and fundamental provisions ineffective. The responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this escalation lies with the treacherous US regime," the ministry said in a statement.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum will give the two countries 60 days to negotiate a final deal on the Iranian nuclear issue and US sanctions. Additionally, it sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade, and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/centcom-declares-80-targets-hit-in-iran-in-major-ceasefire-violation-1124413396.html
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Iran Accuses US of Undermining Effectiveness of Memorandum - Foreign Ministry

07:13 GMT 08.07.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankA view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran
A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Repeated US strikes on Iran and the cancellation of Iran's oil sales license make the memorandum on cessation of hostilities ineffective, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Repeated illegal attacks against Iran, together with the decision of the US Treasury Department to revoke the permit for the sale of Iranian oil ... violation of Iranian regulations for the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Israel's military aggression against Lebanon, have rendered important and fundamental provisions ineffective. The responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this escalation lies with the treacherous US regime," the ministry said in a statement.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum will give the two countries 60 days to negotiate a final deal on the Iranian nuclear issue and US sanctions. Additionally, it sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade, and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
CENTCOM Declares 80 Targets Hit in Iran in Major Ceasefire Violation
04:37 GMT
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