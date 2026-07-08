https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/iran-accuses-us-of-undermining-effectiveness-of-memorandum---foreign-ministry-1124414487.html
Iran Accuses US of Undermining Effectiveness of Memorandum - Foreign Ministry
Iran Accuses US of Undermining Effectiveness of Memorandum - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Repeated US strikes on Iran and the cancellation of Iran's oil sales license make the memorandum on cessation of hostilities ineffective, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
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"Repeated illegal attacks against Iran, together with the decision of the US Treasury Department to revoke the permit for the sale of Iranian oil ... violation of Iranian regulations for the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Israel's military aggression against Lebanon, have rendered important and fundamental provisions ineffective. The responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this escalation lies with the treacherous US regime," the ministry said in a statement.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum will give the two countries 60 days to negotiate a final deal on the Iranian nuclear issue and US sanctions. Additionally, it sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade, and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
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Iran Accuses US of Undermining Effectiveness of Memorandum - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Repeated US strikes on Iran and the cancellation of Iran's oil sales license make the memorandum on cessation of hostilities ineffective, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Repeated illegal attacks against Iran, together with the decision of the US Treasury Department to revoke the permit for the sale of Iranian oil ... violation of Iranian regulations for the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Israel's military aggression against Lebanon, have rendered important and fundamental provisions ineffective. The responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this escalation lies with the treacherous US regime," the ministry said in a statement.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum will give the two countries 60 days to negotiate a final deal on the Iranian nuclear issue and US sanctions. Additionally, it sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade, and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.