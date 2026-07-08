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Neutral Status Cannot Erase National Identity - Russian Athlete
Neutral Status Cannot Erase National Identity - Russian Athlete
Sputnik International
World champion Alena Efimova said competing under a neutral status at international events does not mean she represents only herself, adding that Russian athletes continue to carry the image of their country.
2026-07-08T13:58+0000
2026-07-08T13:58+0000
2026-07-08T14:13+0000
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“Everyone knows us and knows exactly which country we come from. I defend not only myself, but also my entire country,” Efimova said.At the 2026 Roller Sports World Cup in Milan, Russian athletes competing as neutrals won six gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Efimova claimed a bronze medal.Russian national roller skating team coach Anastasia Kukushkina said she misses seeing the Russian flag at international competitions.“I want to sing our national anthem and walk out with our flag. I want to defend the colors of my country,” Kukushkina said.
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Neutral Status Cannot Erase National Identity - Russian Athlete
13:58 GMT 08.07.2026 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 08.07.2026)
Competing under neutral status at international events does not mean you represent only yourself, and Russian athletes still project their country’s image, world champion in roller skating Alena Efimova said.
“Everyone knows us and knows exactly which country we come from. I defend not only myself, but also my entire country,” Efimova said.
At the 2026 Roller Sports World Cup in Milan, Russian athletes competing
as neutrals won six gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Efimova claimed a bronze medal.
Russian national roller skating team coach Anastasia Kukushkina said she misses seeing the Russian flag at international competitions.
“I want to sing our national anthem and walk out with our flag. I want to defend the colors of my country,” Kukushkina said.
“I have a tradition — before every competition, I do my nails with the colors of the Russian tricolor, but now I cannot,” she added. “I have to adapt and paint them in the colors of the flag of the host country.”