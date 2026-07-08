https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/neutral-status-cannot-erase-national-identity---russian-athlete--1124416942.html

Neutral Status Cannot Erase National Identity - Russian Athlete

Neutral Status Cannot Erase National Identity - Russian Athlete

Sputnik International

World champion Alena Efimova said competing under a neutral status at international events does not mean she represents only herself, adding that Russian athletes continue to carry the image of their country.

2026-07-08T13:58+0000

2026-07-08T13:58+0000

2026-07-08T14:13+0000

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“Everyone knows us and knows exactly which country we come from. I defend not only myself, but also my entire country,” Efimova said.At the 2026 Roller Sports World Cup in Milan, Russian athletes competing as neutrals won six gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Efimova claimed a bronze medal.Russian national roller skating team coach Anastasia Kukushkina said she misses seeing the Russian flag at international competitions.“I want to sing our national anthem and walk out with our flag. I want to defend the colors of my country,” Kukushkina said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ioc-temporarily-restores-membership-of-russian-olympic-committee-1124412475.html

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